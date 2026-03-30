Nakuru Human Rights Groups Demand Urgent Action on GBV and Feminicide Report

NAKURU, Kenya Mar 30 – Human rights lobby groups in Nakuru have petitioned the government to immediately act on a report by Multi-sectoral Task Force of Gender Based Violence (GBV) and Feminicide to end case of murder in the country.

The groups noted that the task force urged the government to declare GBV and feminicide a national crisis yet not strict measures have been put in place to end the vice.

Human rights defender, Melanie Otieno not that some of the recommendations included creating GBV and feminicide police unit and allocating Sh50 billion GBV fund starting 2026/2027 Financial Year.

Speaking during a peaceful walk branded March For Lives, she punishments for GBV and Feminicide culprits were still very lenient yet the task force recommended stricter sentences and penalties.

“The human rights groups are going to be loud and relentless in demanding for justice for all the people who were illegally killed,” said Otieno.

The activists who were chanting slogans against extra-judicial killings, feminicide and GBV did a five kilometre walk before addressing the media at Nyayo Garden’s within Nakuru Central Business District.

Health Champions Organization(RHCO) Executive Director, Martin Lunalo said the walk’s main objective was to create awareness on injustices in the country.

He accused the government of being sluggish because it was taking too long to rethink and make decision that favoured Kenyans.

“Money was spent on the task force on GBV and feminicide, it did its work and submitted a report complete with recommendations but the government is taking too long to act,” he said.

Lunalo observed that cases of abduction, forced disappearance and murder by the security forces were still happening despite condemnation by churches human rights organisations.

He said it was unfortunate that the government offered only Sh38 million as compensation for youth killed during the 2024 protest against the 2023/2024 Finance Bill.

“Thirty eight million shillings can never be enough for a life because many of those lives lost,” he said.

Lunalo said the walk was also aimed at calling the national and county government to action on the promises it made to the people on providing better health services.

He took issue with the Nakuru County Government Department of Health over the continued death and congestion at its maternity units.

“Nakuru which is a city with good hospital including two a referral facility continues to record high mortality rates as women and children die due to poor maternal health services,” he said.

He appealed to the county to put in the necessary measure to reduce avoidable deaths at its maternity units.