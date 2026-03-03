Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya

NACADA Seizes Sh5 Million in Illicit Alcohol in Kabati, Arrests Business Leader Operating Near School

Omerikwa said the premises were located less than 100 metres from Kauwi Senior School, in violation of the 300-metre rule barring alcohol outlets near learning institutions.

Published

KITUI, Kenya, Mar 3 – The National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) has confiscated illicit alcohol worth approximately Sh5 million and arrested a prominent businessman accused of running an illegal operation just metres from a local school.

The Tuesday crackdown targeted a bar and wines and spirits outlet allegedly owned by the chairman of the Kabati business community. Three employees were also arrested during the intelligence-led operation conducted jointly with the National Police Service.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Addressing the press after the raid, NACADA CEO Anthony Omerikwa said the premises were located less than 100 metres from Kauwi Senior School, in violation of the 300-metre rule barring alcohol outlets near learning institutions.

“It is immoral and unacceptable for alcohol dispensing outlets to operate this close to schools because of the grave risk posed to our children,” he said, warning that early exposure to drugs threatens the nation’s future.

Officers seized more than 900 cartons of assorted counterfeit spirits and over 250 crates of suspected fake alcohol packaged in 500ml beer bottles. Preliminary investigations revealed the products bore forged Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) stamps, pointing to tax evasion and serious public health risks.

Dr. Omerikwa said the suspect’s leadership position in the local business community underscores how deeply entrenched illicit alcohol networks are.

The four suspects remain in custody pending arraignment, with NACADA indicating that asset recovery proceedings may follow as part of efforts to dismantle the illegal trade.

In this article:, , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

Narok County to Cater for MP Johana Ngeno’s, 4 others burial expenses as Ole Ntutu Announces Funeral Plans

The five to be laid to rest are Johana Ngeno, Wycliffe Rono, Carlos Keter, Nick Kosgey and Amos Kipngetich.

46 minutes ago

Kenya

Govt Assures of Adequate Fuel Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

CS Wandayi confirmed that current stock levels are sufficient to meet both domestic demand and regional obligations.

3 hours ago

Kenya

High Court Awards Basil Criticos Sh30mn for Property Rights Violation

In a detailed judgment, the court ruled that Criticos was unlawfully deprived of his property contrary to Article 40 of the Constitution of Kenya,...

4 hours ago

Kenya

Kisumu County Steps Up Efforts to Secure Legal Ownership of County Assets

The meeting focused on reviewing progress in transferring assets from the national government to the county, while addressing pending legal and administrative issues to...

5 hours ago

Kenya

NYS Opens Over 700 Positions in Major Recruitment Drive

NYS declared more than 700 vacancies across a broad spectrum of professional, technical and support disciplines.

5 hours ago

BUDGET

National Assembly set to debate National Infrastructure Bill

The proposed Fund seeks to attract private and alternative financing, reduce reliance on public debt, and support commercially viable infrastructure projects

6 hours ago

Kenya

Health Ministry Reaffirms Governance Framework for SAGAs as 2025/2026 Performance Contracts Signed

CS Duale said all SAGAs operate under the authority and policy direction of the Ministry of Health.

6 hours ago

Kenya

National Assembly Forms ad hoc Committee to Oversee Funeral of Late MP Johana Ng’eno

The committee has been tasked with working closely with the family to organise and coordinate a befitting send-off for the late lawmaker.

7 hours ago