NACADA Seizes Sh5 Million in Illicit Alcohol in Kabati, Arrests Business Leader Operating Near School

KITUI, Kenya, Mar 3 – The National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) has confiscated illicit alcohol worth approximately Sh5 million and arrested a prominent businessman accused of running an illegal operation just metres from a local school.

The Tuesday crackdown targeted a bar and wines and spirits outlet allegedly owned by the chairman of the Kabati business community. Three employees were also arrested during the intelligence-led operation conducted jointly with the National Police Service.

Addressing the press after the raid, NACADA CEO Anthony Omerikwa said the premises were located less than 100 metres from Kauwi Senior School, in violation of the 300-metre rule barring alcohol outlets near learning institutions.

“It is immoral and unacceptable for alcohol dispensing outlets to operate this close to schools because of the grave risk posed to our children,” he said, warning that early exposure to drugs threatens the nation’s future.

Officers seized more than 900 cartons of assorted counterfeit spirits and over 250 crates of suspected fake alcohol packaged in 500ml beer bottles. Preliminary investigations revealed the products bore forged Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) stamps, pointing to tax evasion and serious public health risks.

Dr. Omerikwa said the suspect’s leadership position in the local business community underscores how deeply entrenched illicit alcohol networks are.

The four suspects remain in custody pending arraignment, with NACADA indicating that asset recovery proceedings may follow as part of efforts to dismantle the illegal trade.