Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya

NACADA Cannabis Bust in Kitale Town, Transnzoia County

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 1 – In a dramatic double-blow to Trans Nzoia’s underground narcotics trade, NACADA has dismantled two major illicit operations within 12 hours, arresting six suspects and seizing a haul that exposes the brazen nature of the county’s substance abuse crisis.

The back-to-back operations began in the pre-dawn hours of Saturday when NACADA detectives, acting on intelligence, swooped on a homestead in the rural Ngonyek area. There, they uncovered a sophisticated alcohol counterfeiting plant operating within the residence of a previously “untouchable” and influential local businessman.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

According to sources at the scene, the raid revealed a fully operational distillery designed to produce counterfeit versions of popular high-end spirits. More alarmingly, officers discovered a distribution network for 400 liters of uncustomed industrial ethanol, the raw ingredient used to brew lethal, illicit alcohol known locally as ‘kumi kumi’ or ‘kill me quick’.

Three suspects were apprehended at the Ngonyek residence as they attempted to destroy evidence.

Hours later, and just as the sun rose over Kitale Town, NACADA struck again. This time, the target was not a hidden rural den, but a bustling commercial premises located directly opposite the town’s central public transport terminal.

“We moved from the rural hideouts to the heart of the urban jungle,” said NACADA CEO Dr. Anthony Omerikwa, who spoke following the afternoon operation. “What we found was a distribution hub operating with impunity right under our noses.”

Dr. Omerikwa revealed that the premises, which houses multiple retail outlets, was being used as a front to sell cannabis to a high-traffic audience. The location, situated next to the bus terminal, provides direct access to travelers and, worryingly, students currently breaking from school for the midterm holiday.

“This was not discreet. This was a supermarket-style operation targeting our children. The human traffic here is massive, and the vulnerability of school-going children passing through this terminal cannot be overstated,” Dr. Omerikwa added.

The town center raid led to the arrest of three additional suspects. Officers recovered over 180 rolls of assorted cannabis, commonly referred to as ‘bhang’, alongside thousands of empty packaging sachets and rolling papers designed to appeal to younger users.

The seizures come amid alarming national data released by NACADA indicating a sharp upsurge in substance abuse among Kenyan youth. The findings have caught the attention of the highest office in the land; President William Ruto has declared a renewed, multi-agency war on alcohol and drug abuse, directing NACADA to coordinate a crackdown.

“The President’s directive is bearing fruit,” Dr. Omerikwa stated. “These are not just arrests; they are the beginning of a process. We are compiling dockets to ensure that beyond prosecution, we pursue asset forfeiture. We want to ensure that these businessmen lose the value of their illicit trade.”

Traders in Kitale’s central business district welcomed the crackdown, expressing relief that the open-air narcotics market was being shut down, though some whispered of fears of reprisals from the criminal networks now under siege.

As the six suspects await arraignment, NACADA has vowed to maintain the momentum, signaling that the untouchable status once enjoyed by drug lords in the region has officially expired.

In this article:
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Parliament airlifts remains of MP Johanna Ng’eno, 5 others after helicopter crash

Parliament airlifts remains of MP Johanna Ngeno and five others to Nairobi after fatal AS350 helicopter crash in Mosop, Nandi County.

1 hour ago

DIPLOMACY

Mudavadi warns Middle East conflict could disrupt global supply chain

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi urges restraint, dialogue, and coordinated international action amid Middle East conflict.

3 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

Ethiopian Embassy in Nairobi commemorates 130th Victory of Adwa with Kenyan officials and UN dignitaries

The Ethiopian Embassy in Nairobi marks 130 years since the historic Victory of Adwa. Kenyan officials and UN representatives celebrate Ethiopia’s triumph and Pan-African...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya issues security advisory for citizens in the Middle East amid Iran strikes

The Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs warns Kenyan citizens in the Middle East to exercise caution following escalating Iran-Israel-US hostilities. Register with embassies...

3 hours ago

Headlines

Kenya Civil Aviation Authority Initiates Probe into Fatal Mosop Helicopter Crash

The Authority said it has initiated the necessary procedures to support investigations by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Department (AAID), which is tasked with determining...

18 hours ago

Headlines

Kindiki pays Tribute to ‘Fearless and Vocal’ Late MP Johana Ng’eno

"Mheshimiwa Ng’eno stood firmly for justice and equity for all. He was a leader who did not shy away from speaking his mind for...

18 hours ago

Top stories

President Ruto Mourns late Emurua Dikirr MP Ng’eno as “Progressive and Devoted Servant of the People”

Ruto said the MP would be remembered for the tangible development achieved under his leadership and for his commitment to nurturing local talent, particularly...

19 hours ago

Headlines

Wetang’ula mourns Late MP Ngeno; names Melly, Rindikiri to Lead Burial Plans

Speaker Wetang’ula announced the appointment of a parliamentary team to coordinate with Ng’eno’s family on funeral arrangements and other support.

19 hours ago