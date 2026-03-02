Mombasa Man Sentenced to Life for Defiling Three School Girls

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 2– A 40-year-old man from Mombasa has been sentenced to life imprisonment for defiling and sexually assaulting three school-going girls, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) announced Monday.

The Mombasa Resident Magistrate Green Odera convicted Jonathan Mutuku on multiple charges, including two counts of defilement under Section 8(1) of the Sexual Offences Act, one count of committing an indecent act with a child under Section 11(1).

He was also convicted of one count of sexual assault under Section 5(1)(a)(i) of the same Act.

The offences occurred on September 26, 2023, in the Kibarani area of Mikindani, Jomvu Sub-County, involving two girls aged eight and nine, and a third victim aged eight.

“Through Principal Prosecution Counsel Purity Musembi, the DPP presented eight witnesses, including the minors, a clinical officer, and the investigating officer,” ODPP said.

Medical evidence, including P3 and PRC forms, corroborated the children’s testimony, confirming injuries consistent with sexual assault.

In delivering the ruling, Odera found the victims’ accounts credible, consistent, and free from malice, while dismissing the accused’s defense as mere denial.

The court concluded that the prosecution had proved its case beyond a reasonable doubt, leading to Mutuku’s life sentence.

The ODPP emphasized that the conviction demonstrates its commitment to protecting vulnerable victims and ensuring that perpetrators of sexual violence face the full force of the law.

Mutuku has been granted 14 days to appeal both the conviction and sentence.