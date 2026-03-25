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French President Emmanuel Macron.

Kenya

Macron Invites President Ruto to Represent Africa at G7 Summit in France

The G7 Summit will bring together leaders from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

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PARIS, France Mar 25 – French President Emmanuel Macron has formally invited President William Ruto to represent Africa at the upcoming G7 Summit, scheduled for June 15–17 in Évian, France.

The invitation underscores Kenya’s growing role in continental and global diplomacy, recognizing President Ruto as a key voice for Africa in international economic and political forums.

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The G7 Summit will bring together leaders from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States, along with invited guest nations and regional representatives.

President Ruto’s participation is expected to provide African perspectives on global economic growth, trade, climate change, and investment.

This invitation is also seen as a platform for Kenya to showcase its economic achievements, including the recent $2.9 billion investment deals and reforms enhancing the country’s investment climate.

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