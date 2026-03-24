Lands Commission Pledges Renewed Effort to Resolve Longstanding Land Disputes

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 24 — The National Land Commission (NLC) on Tuesday pledged to move swiftly to address complex land challenges across Kenya .

In a statement, NLC Chairperson Abdillahi Saggaf Alawy said the commission was now fully constituted and ready to begin executing its mandate, including tackling long-standing land disputes and improving land administration systems.

The NLC said the appointment marks the start of a new phase for the institution as it moves to address persistent land governance challenges across the country.

“The Commission is prepared to address the complex land issues facing the country,” Alawy said.

“With the executive leadership now in place, the NLC will prioritize transparency, efficiency, and the protection of land rights for all Kenyans.”

The commission said Oseko’s election complied with constitutional requirements that independent commissions elect a vice chairperson from among their members and that the holder be of the opposite gender to the chairperson.

It added that the vote was conducted in a “cordial and collegial environment,” reflecting what it described as a shared commitment among commissioners to teamwork and public service.

The commission also signaled its readiness to support major national infrastructure projects, approving the publication of a gazette notice declaring its intention to acquire land for the construction of Standard Gauge Railway Phase 2B.

The proposed railway segment will extend the line from Naivasha to Kisumu and form part of Kenya’s broader efforts to improve transport connectivity and boost regional trade.

The NLC said the step was intended to ensure the project proceeds on schedule while safeguarding due process in land acquisition.

“Land administration is the bedrock of development, and the swift approval of the SGR land acquisition notice ensures that this vital transport corridor remains on schedule,” the commission said.

Kenya has long faced challenges related to land ownership disputes, historical injustices, and delays in land adjudication.

The NLC, which is constitutionally mandated to manage public land and advise the government on land policy, said the new leadership would focus on strengthening governance, transparenc,y and accountability in the sector.