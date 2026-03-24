Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Headlines

Lands Commission Pledges Renewed Effort to Resolve Longstanding Land Disputes

In a statement, NLC Chairperson Abdillahi Saggaf Alawy said the commission was now fully constituted and ready to begin executing its mandate, including tackling long-standing land disputes and improving land administration systems.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 24 — The National Land Commission (NLC) on Tuesday pledged to move swiftly to address complex land challenges across Kenya .

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In a statement, NLC Chairperson Abdillahi Saggaf Alawy said the commission was now fully constituted and ready to begin executing its mandate, including tackling long-standing land disputes and improving land administration systems.

The NLC said the appointment marks the start of a new phase for the institution as it moves to address persistent land governance challenges across the country.

“The Commission is prepared to address the complex land issues facing the country,” Alawy said.

“With the executive leadership now in place, the NLC will prioritize transparency, efficiency, and the protection of land rights for all Kenyans.”

The commission said Oseko’s election complied with constitutional requirements that independent commissions elect a vice chairperson from among their members and that the holder be of the opposite gender to the chairperson.

It added that the vote was conducted in a “cordial and collegial environment,” reflecting what it described as a shared commitment among commissioners to teamwork and public service.

The commission also signaled its readiness to support major national infrastructure projects, approving the publication of a gazette notice declaring its intention to acquire land for the construction of Standard Gauge Railway Phase 2B.

The proposed railway segment will extend the line from Naivasha to Kisumu and form part of Kenya’s broader efforts to improve transport connectivity and boost regional trade.

The NLC said the step was intended to ensure the project proceeds on schedule while safeguarding due process in land acquisition.

“Land administration is the bedrock of development, and the swift approval of the SGR land acquisition notice ensures that this vital transport corridor remains on schedule,” the commission said.

Kenya has long faced challenges related to land ownership disputes, historical injustices, and delays in land adjudication.

The NLC, which is constitutionally mandated to manage public land and advise the government on land policy, said the new leadership would focus on strengthening governance, transparenc,y and accountability in the sector.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

Ruto cautions ailing Tuju on ‘fake friends’

Ruto tells Tuju to ditch opportunists and embrace real friends who can safeguard his future and property amid recent challenges.

7 minutes ago

Kenya

PS Hinga Defends Lang’ata Housing Project, Dismisses Court Petition

PS Hinga dismissed claims raised in a petition challenging the project, asserting that extensive public participation was conducted in line with constitutional and statutory...

7 minutes ago

Kenya

Tuju Seeks Anticipatory Bail Over Alleged Police Harassment

Tuju claims he has been under surveillance and intimidation, alleging that on March 21 he was trailed by unmarked vehicles, forcing him to abandon...

18 minutes ago

Kenya

A Nairobi neighborhood platform promotes women in biz

NMS has grown into a network of over 5,500 users, offering a lifeline for women navigating economic uncertainty.

47 minutes ago

Kenya

Inside Kenya’s Sh2bn STEM Complex Set to Transform Africa’s Future

The initiative aims to bridge the continent’s STEM skills gap and position Kenya as a regional hub for innovation and advanced research.

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

National Land Commission Elects Julie Oseko Vice Chairperson

During the same sitting, the NLC approved the publication of a gazette notice declaring its intention to acquire land for the construction of the...

1 hour ago

DIPLOMACY

UN Spent Sh 59.5 bn on Development Programmes in Kenya in 2025 – Report

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 24 – The United Nations spent about Sh 59.5 billion on development programmes in Kenya in 2025, supporting health services, nutrition,...

3 hours ago

Capital Health

KDF concludes 4th medical scientific conference in Nairobi

KDF stated that the forum provided participants with an opportunity to examine emerging health threats, share best practices, and propose innovative solutions aimed at...

3 hours ago