Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service Felix Koskei

EDUCATION

Koskei warns principals to stop illegal school fees immediately

Govt has put school principals on notice after reports that some institutions are still charging illegal fees disguised as uniforms and activity costs.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 11 – Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service Felix Koskei on Wednesday issued a stern warning to school principals across the country against charging parents illegal fees outside government-approved guidelines.

Koskei cautioned that the government will not tolerate schools that impose extra charges on parents under the guise of items such as uniforms, sports materials or equipment.

“Such practices undermine the spirit and intent of government policy and place unnecessary burden on parents and guardians,” Koskei said during a virtual meeting attended by more than 80,000 school administrators.

He told the principals, Boards of Management members and senior officers handling finance, accounts and procurement in public secondary schools to align with the government’s focus for stronger governance and accountability in schools.

He directed school principals and Boards of Management to strictly follow all circulars and policies issued by the Ministry of Education regarding school fees.

“I wish to make it clear that such actions must stop immediately,” he said.

Koskei said enforcing the rules will help ensure that children are not denied access to education because of financial pressure on families.

“Our collective responsibility is to ensure that access to education is not hindered by practices that place undue financial strain on families,” he said.

The virtual engagement, which he described as the first of its kind, focused on improving financial management, strengthening procurement processes and ensuring proper institutional leadership in learning institutions.

According to Koskei, recent assessments show that procurement compliance in some schools remains below 23 percent, raising concerns about financial discipline.

Koskei emphasised that teachers and school leaders remain a critical part of the public service, shaping the discipline, values and future of young people.

“Teachers and school leaders are the frontline of the Public Service. They shape discipline, nurture excellence and instill accountability in our learners every day,” he said.

Kenya currently has more than 9,500 secondary schools serving millions of learners across the country.

Koskei said strengthening governance and professionalism in these institutions is key to maintaining public confidence in the education system.

“The learners in our classrooms today are the future of our country. The discipline, values and knowledge they gain in school will shape the leadership, innovation and progress of our nation in the years ahead,” he added.

