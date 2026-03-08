Connect with us

The moment mask vendor Bonface Kariuki was shot dead by police during protests in Nairobi on June 25, 2025. He succumbed to injuries a week later in hospital.

KNCHR to Develop Human Rights Reparations Framework in 60 Days

Gazette notice by President William Ruto directs the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights to develop a compensation framework for abuses linked to protests and demonstrations.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 8 – The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) has been given 60 days to develop a detailed framework to guide compensation and reparations for victims of human rights violations, including those arising from demonstrations and public protests.

According to a notice published in the Kenya Gazette on Friday, March 6, 2026, the commission is required to publicise a report outlining the framework in accordance with the Constitution and applicable laws.

“I, William Ruto, do require the KNCHR to develop and submit a framework to guide compensation and reparations to victims of violations of human rights, including those arising from demonstrations and public protests,” the proclamation states.

The Gazette notice by President Ruto also reconstitutes the panel of experts, providing that it shall be established as an internal administrative mechanism within the Office of the President to facilitate the implementation of the framework once it is developed by KNCHR.

“The panel shall support the implementation of the framework, consistent with the Executive’s commitment to justice and accountability, and ensure that compensation to eligible victims is effected in a transparent, accountable and timely manner, in accordance with the framework developed by the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights and the Constitution of Kenya,” the notice states.

Head of Public Service Felix Koskei announced that the reconstituted panel retains Makau Mutua as chairperson.

Other members include Kennedy Ogeto, John Olukuru, Kennedy Barasa Simiyu, Linda Musumba, Duncan Ojwang’, Naini Lankas, Francis Muraya, Juliet Chepkemei, Pius Metto, Raphael Anampiu, John Maina and Churchill Suba.

Outgoing Law Society of Kenya president Faith Odhiambo and Amnesty Kenya Executive Director Irungu Houghton previously resigned as the vice-chairperson and member of the panel respectively.

A December 4, 2025 ruling by the Kerugoya High Court declared the panel unconstitutional and affirmed that compensation for human rights violations properly falls under the mandate of the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights.

The panel was initially sworn in in September 2025 to advise the Presidency on reparations for victims of protests and demonstrations, including incidents of police brutality stretching back several years.

