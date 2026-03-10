Connect with us

Kenya

KMTC Admission Letters 2026: Portal Experiencing High Traffic, Applicants Urged to Be Patient

The institution urged applicants to remain patient and attempt to access the system later once traffic eases.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 10 – High traffic on the Kenya Medical Training College admissions portal has temporarily disrupted access to admission letters for successful applicants.

In a notice issued Tuesday, the Kenya Medical Training College said admission letters for both pre-service and in-service applicants were officially released on March 9, 2026, but some candidates may be experiencing difficulties downloading them due to increased activity on the portal.

“However, due to high portal traffic, some applicants may currently experience difficulties accessing or downloading their letters. We kindly request that selected applicants remain patient and try accessing the portal later, once traffic has reduced,” the college said in the notice.

KMTC also issued a warning to applicants about potential fraudsters who may exploit the situation by claiming they can assist in securing admission letters for a fee.

“Applicants are strongly cautioned to beware of fraudsters who may take advantage of this situation by claiming they can help you access or secure admission letters for a fee. Please note that all admission letters are issued strictly through the KMTC admissions portal, and no payment is required to access them,” the statement read.

The college advised applicants to rely only on official communication channels for updates and assistance, including its verified social media platforms.

The Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service has reopened its portal for applications to diploma and certificate programmes at the Kenya Medical Training College for the March 2026 intake.

The placement exercise targets Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) holders who have not secured admission to KMTC, including applicants who sought placement in January 2026 but were unsuccessful.

The deadline for applications is March 13, 2026.Details on available programmes, minimum entry requirements, and respective campuses can be accessed through the KUCCPS application portal.

KMTC is globally recognised as a leading institution in middle-level health training, ranking ahead of several universities in the Webometrics global rankings.

The college’s mandate is to develop fit-for-purpose middle-level health professionals through transformative training, research, and consultancy.

The institution, which has 92 campuses across the country, has reaffirmed its commitment to delivering a comprehensive execution of this mandate.

