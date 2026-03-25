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Kisumu County Takes Over Historic Museum in Landmark Devolution Deal

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KISUMU, Kenya, Mar 25 – Kisumu County has officially assumed control of its historic museum following the signing of a landmark intergovernmental partnership agreement, a move expected to boost cultural preservation and tourism in the western region.

The agreement, signed between the national government and Kisumu County, marks a significant step in the implementation of devolved functions under Kenya’s Constitution.

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Speaking at the ceremony, Ummi Mohammed Bashir, Principal Secretary for the State Department for Culture, the Arts, and Heritage, clarified the nature of the agreement and its broader implications.

“We are here to hand over the Kisumu Museum to the county government, and we’re doing this together with all stakeholders who have walked this journey,” she said.

She emphasized that the transfer is not merely symbolic but rooted in constitutional obligations.

“We are implementing Schedule Four of the Constitution, whereby devolved functions go to county governments,” she added.

Bashir noted that Kisumu is among seven museums being devolved across the country, alongside facilities in Wajir, Narok, and Kitale. According to her, the transition is structured to ensure continuity and quality.

“We have also sent staff from the National Museums of Kenya to support the transition process, because we recognize that capacity building is essential,” she explained.

The PS expressed optimism that the move would stimulate tourism and cultural appreciation.

“We hope that devolving this museum will open up the tourism sector in the western circuit and enhance our culture and heritage,” she said.

She further underscored the collaborative nature of the initiative, highlighting the continued role of the national government.

“Some functions like research will remain under the national government, ensuring that both levels continue to work interdependently,” Bashir said.

Kisumu Deputy Governor Mathews Owili welcomed the development, describing it as a milestone for the county.

“We have just signed what we call an intergovernmental partnership agreement, transferring functions of the museum from the national government to the county government,” he stated.

Owili stressed that the agreement goes beyond a typical memorandum of understanding.

“It is not an MOU, it is a structured framework that clearly outlines responsibilities for all parties involved.”

Owili said the county is ready to take up the challenge, noting prior investments in the facility.

“We are happy and grateful that we now have the opportunity to run this facility, and we have already invested resources to ensure it meets expected standards,” he said.

He described the museum as a key regional asset.

“It is probably the only museum within Kisumu and the wider region, so it is incumbent upon us to ensure it lives up to the status of a national museum.”

The deputy governor also linked the development to upcoming cultural events and broader economic prospects. “This year, Kisumu will host the fifth Piny Luo festival, a celebration of culture and heritage, and this partnership will play a critical role in its success,” he noted. He added that improved infrastructure, including new transport links, positions Kisumu as an emerging tourism hub.“With international flights, direct connections to Uganda and Mombasa, and upcoming projects, we are opening this region to the world.”The agreement signals a new chapter for cultural governance in Kenya, as national and county governments work jointly to preserve heritage while unlocking local economic potential.

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