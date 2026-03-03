Connect with us

Kenya

Kisumu County Steps Up Efforts to Secure Legal Ownership of County Assets

KISUMU, Kenya Mar 3 – The Kisumu County Government has intensified efforts to ensure full legal ownership of its assets following a consultative meeting between County Secretary CPA/CS Hesbon Hongo and the Intergovernmental Relations Technical Committee (IGRTC).

The meeting focused on reviewing progress in transferring assets from the national government to the county, while addressing pending legal and administrative issues to guarantee a smooth and lawful handover.

Speaking after the meeting, Hongo emphasized the importance of safeguarding public property through proper documentation and verification.
“Maintaining an updated and accurate asset register is not optional. It is the foundation of accountability and the protection of public resources,” he said.

Officials discussed the formal transfer of legal ownership documents for assets already handed over to the county but yet to be fully regularized. The process includes verifying that all assets listed in Gazette Notices correspond with the county’s internal asset register.

IGRTC representatives noted that counties must prepare preliminary verification reports before the committee conducts harmonization and formal handover engagements. This ensures that transferred and gazetted assets align with records held by the county government.

An IGRTC official highlighted the need for collaboration between the national and county governments.
“The asset transfer process must be thorough and transparent. We want to ensure that what is captured in the Gazette aligns with what is on the ground and in the county’s records,” the official said.

The committee also announced a planned visit to facilitate harmonization of asset registers and oversee the formal handover process. Technical officers from both government levels will address discrepancies and emerging issues before final acquisition of legal ownership documents.

Hongo called for inclusive stakeholder participation, directing involvement from key offices, including the County Commissioner, the Clerk of the County Assembly, and officers who previously participated in asset verification.
“This exercise is about securing the county’s interests for present and future generations. We must get it right,” he said.

The asset transfer process is a critical part of Kenya’s devolution framework, ensuring county governments fully control properties and facilities necessary for effective service delivery. Officials say the exercise will strengthen due diligence, enhance accountability, and provide clarity on ownership status, supporting improved planning and management of county resources.

