Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Headlines

Kioni Intensifies Campaign to Counter Gachagua Influence in Mt Kenya

“Why am I saying that I need to be here while the Party Leadership are doing other things across the country? This week alone, my brother, the Honorable Rigathi Gachagua, the second Deputy President of this republic, has been on the mountain (Mount Kenya region)? Four times. So, if you are not present here, it will be difficult to compete with him,” Kioni said.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 24 – Jubilee Party Deputy Leader Jeremiah Kioni says he will be leading an intensified political contest in the Mt Kenya region, in a bid to counter the growing presence of the Democracy for Citizens Party led by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Speaking while opening Party office in Nyandarua, Kioni emphasized that competition between parties should remain healthy, noting that both Jubilee and DCP are actively mobilizing support on the ground.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

He pointed to the frequent visits by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to the region, saying Jubilee must maintain a strong local presence to remain competitive.

While acknowledging the momentum, Kioni maintained that Jubilee remains firmly in the race, pledging to strengthen its structures across the region.

“Why am I saying that I need to be here while the Party Leadership are doing other things across the country? This week alone, my brother, the Honorable Rigathi Gachagua, the second Deputy President of this republic, has been on the mountain (Mount Kenya region)? Four times. So, if you are not present here, it will be difficult to compete with him,” Kioni said.

He stressed the importance of unity and respectful competition, warning against divisive politics that previously characterized the region.

Kioni’s remarks come in the wake of a high-level meeting with Gachagua at the latter’s Nairobi residence on Friday, talks that have ignited fresh debate over shifting political alliances and the future of Mt Kenya politics.

Gachagua framed the meeting as part of broader efforts to consolidate unity among like-minded leaders.

Kioni on his part accompanied by former Nyandarua Governor Francis Kimemia, described the engagement as candid and focused on the country’s pressing challenges.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

Kakuzi Reports Sh387.5mn Profit, Announces Dividend Boost

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 24 – Kakuzi has posted a Sh387.5 million after-tax profit for its 2025 financial year, marking a dramatic turnaround from the...

14 minutes ago

Kenya

Mozambique President Chapo in Kenya for Three-Day Working Visit

President Chapo will participate as guest of honour at the 4th Kenya International Investment Conference which begins on Wednesday at the KICC.

40 minutes ago

Kenya

Tuju Secures Sh200,000 Anticipatory Bond at the High Court

Under the bail terms, Tuju was to provide a bond of Sh200,000 with one surety each, or deposit the equivalent cash amount.

53 minutes ago

Kenya

President Ruto, Orengo Pledge to Put Politics Aside for Nyanza Development

The head of state acknowledged the importance of setting aside political differences to prioritize development, service delivery, and community welfare.

2 hours ago

Kenya

Matiang’i Urges Peaceful Campaigns, Tells Politicians to Shun Insults

Matiang’i emphasized the importance of dignity, unity, and national cohesion throughout the electoral period.

2 hours ago

Kenya

Former British High Commissioner Rob Macaire to Lead Lewa Wildlife Conservancy from June

Macaire succeeds Mike Watson, who retires after 15 years of distinguished service.

2 hours ago

Kenya

“We Are Killing Kenyans”: KWS Warns Against Consumption of Contaminated Lake Nakuru Fish

KWS Director General Erastus Kanga warned that continued harvesting and consumption of fish from the lake could pose serious health risks, declaring: “We are...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Homicide Detectives Arrive in Kericho for Exhumation of 14 Bodies

The homicide team is expected to lead forensic preparations aimed at establishing the identities of the deceased and determining the circumstances surrounding their deaths.

3 hours ago