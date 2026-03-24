Kioni Intensifies Campaign to Counter Gachagua Influence in Mt Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 24 – Jubilee Party Deputy Leader Jeremiah Kioni says he will be leading an intensified political contest in the Mt Kenya region, in a bid to counter the growing presence of the Democracy for Citizens Party led by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Speaking while opening Party office in Nyandarua, Kioni emphasized that competition between parties should remain healthy, noting that both Jubilee and DCP are actively mobilizing support on the ground.

He pointed to the frequent visits by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to the region, saying Jubilee must maintain a strong local presence to remain competitive.

While acknowledging the momentum, Kioni maintained that Jubilee remains firmly in the race, pledging to strengthen its structures across the region.

“Why am I saying that I need to be here while the Party Leadership are doing other things across the country? This week alone, my brother, the Honorable Rigathi Gachagua, the second Deputy President of this republic, has been on the mountain (Mount Kenya region)? Four times. So, if you are not present here, it will be difficult to compete with him,” Kioni said.

He stressed the importance of unity and respectful competition, warning against divisive politics that previously characterized the region.

Kioni’s remarks come in the wake of a high-level meeting with Gachagua at the latter’s Nairobi residence on Friday, talks that have ignited fresh debate over shifting political alliances and the future of Mt Kenya politics.

Gachagua framed the meeting as part of broader efforts to consolidate unity among like-minded leaders.

Kioni on his part accompanied by former Nyandarua Governor Francis Kimemia, described the engagement as candid and focused on the country’s pressing challenges.