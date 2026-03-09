Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro Urges EPRA to Hold Fuel Prices Amid Middle East Crisis

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 9 – Kiharu Member of Parliament Ndindi Nyoro has urged the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) to refrain from raising fuel prices despite the ongoing Middle East crisis, which has driven global oil prices past $100 a barrel.

Nyoro instead called for the reversal of the Sh7 per litre fuel levy and the additional 8 percent Value Added Tax (VAT) on petroleum products, arguing that further increases would worsen the cost of living for ordinary Kenyans.

“Kenyans are already grappling with high living costs. Raising fuel prices now, through extra levies and VAT, would place an even heavier burden on households and businesses,” Nyoro said.

The MP’s statement comes as tensions in the region escalate, with Iranian missiles reportedly intercepted over Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar, contributing to volatility in global oil markets.

Nyoro urged policymakers to explore alternative measures to cushion vulnerable sectors, including reviewing taxation policies and considering targeted subsidies, instead of passing the entire burden to consumers.