Kenya

Kenyans in the Middle East Urged to Take Precautionary Measures Amid Escalating Conflict

The advisory follows attacks by Israeli and US forces on Iran, and retaliatory strikes by Iran targeting Israel and US bases in some Gulf states.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 2 – The government has urged Kenyans residing or traveling through the Middle East to exercise extreme caution following escalating military tensions in the region.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi stated that Kenyans in Iran, Israel, Qatar, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and Iraq should take precautionary measures to ensure their safety.

Mudavadi pointed out that they should “avoid non-essential movement, especially near military facilities and crowded public areas and follow guidance issued by local security authorities.”

He encouraged them further to monitor official communications from host governments regarding travel and safety updates and be aware of potential flight and airspace disruptions.

“Register with local Kenyan Embassies to receive timely updates and assistance during emergencies,” he stated.

He emphasized that the Ministry is in contact with Kenyan diplomatic missions in the region and will continue to provide updates through official channels.

“Citizens requiring urgent consular assistance should contact the nearest Kenyan Embassy or Consulate.”

