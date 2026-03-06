Kenya warns of Rotavac vaccine shortage amid global supply disruption

NAIROBI, March 5, 2026 — The Ministry of Health has warned of a temporary shortage of the Rotavac rotavirus vaccine following a global supply disruption, with the country currently holding about 4,000 doses at the national level.

In a statement on Thursday, Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale said the shortage has been caused by delays in production by the vaccine manufacturer, Bharat Biotech, which is currently upgrading its facilities. The disruption has affected deliveries of the Rotavac Frozen vaccine across several countries.

The Rotavac vaccine is routinely administered to infants at 6, 10 and 14 weeks of age to protect them from rotavirus infections, a major cause of severe diarrhoea among children.

According to the ministry, the existing stock is expected to last less than one month, while the next shipment—initially expected in January—has been delayed and is now projected to arrive by the end of April 2026.

Duale said the government is working closely with UNICEF and other global partners to fast-track vaccine deliveries and ensure equitable distribution of the available doses across counties to minimise disruption to immunisation services.

“The Ministry of Health is closely monitoring stock levels and coordinating with partners to restore normal supply as soon as possible,” he said.

Even as the ministry works to secure additional supplies, Duale urged parents and caregivers to continue taking children for routine immunisation visits and to adopt proper hygiene practices to strengthen diarrhoea prevention measures.

He emphasised the importance of preventive practices such as handwashing with soap, safe water treatment, proper food handling and maintaining clean household environments to reduce the risk of diarrhoeal diseases among children.

The ministry assured the public that protecting children’s health remains a top priority and pledged to provide further updates as efforts continue to stabilise vaccine supply.