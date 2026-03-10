Connect with us

Kenya Urges Urgent Global Action Against Evolving Drug Threats at UN Commission

Published

VIENNA, Austria, Mar 9 – Kenya has called on the international community to adopt a balanced and urgent approach to the escalating global drug problem, as the 69th Session of the Commission on Narcotic Drugs (CND) convened in Vienna.

Delivering Kenya’s national statement, Bishop Stephen Mairori, Head of Delegation and Board Chair of the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA), highlighted the devastating impact of illicit drug trafficking and emphasized the need for a science-based strategy addressing both supply and demand reduction.

“The future will hold us accountable if we fail to respond effectively to emerging drug threats,” Dr. Mairori warned, citing the rise of New Psychoactive Substances, including Fentanyl, and the growing use of the dark web to lure youth into anonymous drug transactions.

Kenya welcomed the appointment of Ambassador Monica Juma as the new Executive Director of the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), calling it a proud moment for Africa.

Dr. Mairori stressed that the solution to the global drug problem lies in strengthening existing international frameworks rather than overhauling them. He urged enhanced international cooperation, capacity building, and the deployment of technology to detect illicit trafficking.

Kenya reiterated its commitment to the three international drug control conventions and aligned itself with the positions of the Group of 77 and China as well as the African Group, emphasizing that the world drug problem is a shared global responsibility.

“We must ensure a balanced approach that focuses on the safety, health, and well-being of society, particularly youth and children,” Dr. Mairori concluded, pledging Kenya’s full support in accelerating the implementation of international drug control commitments.

