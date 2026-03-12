Connect with us

Kenya Urges Global Cooperation to Combat Rising Synthetic Drug Threat at Vienna Forum

Mairori warned that the rise of synthetic drugs and new psychoactive substances has significantly complicated global drug control efforts.

Published

VIENNA, Mar 12 — Kenya has called for stronger international cooperation and enhanced capacity-building to counter the rapidly growing threat posed by synthetic drugs.

Speaking during the 69th session of the Commission on Narcotic Drugs (CND) in Vienna, Stephen Mairori, who heads Kenya’s delegation and chairs the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) Board, said the evolving global drug market requires new strategies and modern tools.

Addressing delegates while reviewing progress on the 2019 Ministerial Declaration on Drug Control, Bishop Mairori said Kenya remains committed to the global fight against narcotics through strong policy frameworks that integrate security enforcement, public health measures, and comprehensive treatment programmes.

However, he warned that the rise of synthetic drugs and new psychoactive substances has significantly complicated global drug control efforts.

“These evolving trends are a catalyst to a paradigm shift in countering the world drug problem,” Bishop Mairori said. “Our interventions must also be alive to the impact these substances and drug mixtures have on the health and well-being of individuals, families and communities.”

The Kenyan delegation noted that unlike traditional plant-based drugs, synthetic substances can be manufactured almost anywhere, making them harder to detect and control. Officials also warned about the increasing trend of mixing different substances, creating more potent and dangerous drugs.

To address the emerging challenge, Kenya urged the international community to prioritise support for developing countries through strengthening modern forensic laboratories to detect synthetic drugs and new psychoactive substances, enhancing technological platforms for monitoring drug trafficking networks and preventing diversion of precursor chemicals used in drug manufacturing.

Kenya welcomed the Commission’s decision to retain the implementation of global drug control commitments as a standing agenda item, saying it would help sustain momentum in addressing the crisis.

Bishop Mairori expressed optimism that by the next major global review in 2029, member states will have made significant progress in protecting communities from the harms of illicit drugs.

