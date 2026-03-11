Connect with us

Aerospace Development

Kenya Urges Africa to Invest in Space Technology to Improve Disaster Management

Officials say stronger satellite capabilities and reliable data systems are key to improving disaster prediction and response across Africa.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 11 – Kenya has urged African countries to invest more seriously in space technology and data systems to better manage disasters such as floods and droughts, with officials saying the continent must strengthen its own satellite capabilities while expanding partnerships that support innovation.

The call was made during a media breakfast briefing hosted by the Kenya Space Agency (KSA), the Global Partnership for Sustainable Development Data (GPSDD), and the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS).

The meeting also served as an opportunity to shed light on the upcoming Global Data Festival and Kenya Space Expo and Conference 2026, scheduled for June 2–5 in Nairobi.

About 1,500 participants from nearly 90 countries are expected to attend the joint event, which will focus on data governance, artificial intelligence, and space technology.

President William Ruto’s Special Envoy on Technology, Philip Thigo, said building reliable national data systems is essential for development in the digital era.

“We need to do the basics in this era of AI, which means building our data, connectivity to data sets, to talent, to capabilities, to systems, and to policies,” he told reporters.

KSA Acting Director-General Brigadier Hillary Kipkosgey noted that satellite technology could help countries predict disasters and monitor environmental changes more effectively.

“The next time Kenya launches a satellite, let people know that the launch could be the solution to some of the challenges we are facing,” he said.

Global Partnership for Sustainable Development Data CEO Jenna Slotin added that global collaboration remains key to strengthening responsible data systems.

She said the gathering in Nairobi will encourage partnerships and practical solutions on how data and space technologies can support communities and public services.

Officials said the upcoming event will also highlight how space data, digital infrastructure, and artificial intelligence are increasingly shaping everyday decisions that affect economies, communities, and public safety.

Kenya has been gradually developing its national space sector through initiatives led by the Kenya Space Agency.

A major milestone came in 2023 when the country launched its first operational Earth-observation satellite, Taifa-1.

The satellite was designed to provide imagery for agricultural planning, environmental monitoring, and disaster management.

