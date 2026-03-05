Kenya Unveils “Experience Wonder” Global Tourism Campaign to Attract International Travelers

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 5 – Kenya has launched a bold new global tourism campaign, “Experience Wonder,” designed to elevate the country’s international profile and strengthen its position as a top travel destination.

Anchored under the “Origin of Wonder” brand, the initiative showcases Kenya’s diverse tourism offerings, from iconic wildlife safaris and pristine beaches to cultural heritage, adventure tourism, wellness experiences, and luxury travel.

The campaign, unveiled at ITB Berlin 2026, responds to evolving global travel trends, including the growing demand for authentic and immersive experiences, sustainable tourism, and digitally-enhanced trip planning.

Principal Secretary for Tourism John Ololtuaa emphasized that the campaign connects visitors with Kenya’s unique heritage as the cradle of humankind and home to some of the world’s most iconic tourism experiences.

To enhance the visitor journey, the campaign introduces digital innovations such as the Magical Kenya Destination Passport, which encourages deeper exploration and engagement across the country.

Kenya aims to attract five million international arrivals by 2027, supported by expanded air connectivity, streamlined electronic travel authorization, and continued investment in tourism infrastructure.

Kenya Tourism Board CEO June Chepkemei highlighted the campaign’s role in showcasing the country’s authentic travel experiences to global markets, particularly appealing to Millennials and Gen Z travelers seeking shareable, meaningful journeys.

Meanwhile, Kenya’s Ambassador to Germany Stella Mokaya Orina stressed the importance of tourism diplomacy in turning the campaign into tangible economic outcomes.

The launch comes amid a period of robust growth in Kenya’s tourism sector, with international arrivals rising 14.7% to 2.39 million in 2024, and inbound tourism earnings increasing by 19.8% to KSh 452.2 billion.

The United States remains Kenya’s largest source market, contributing 12.8% of total arrivals, while Europe accounts for 28.1% of international visitors.

With “Experience Wonder,” Kenya aims to offer something for every traveler while strengthening its reputation as a world-class destination for wildlife, culture, adventure, and sustainable tourism.