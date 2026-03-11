Connect with us

Kenya Calls for Human-Centred Approach in Africa’s New Drug Control Strategy

VIENNA, March 11 – As the global community gathers for the 69th session of the Commission on Narcotic Drugs (CND) in Vienna, Kenya has issued a rallying cry for African nations to place human dignity at the heart of continental efforts to combat drug abuse.

Speaking at a high-level side event organized by the African Union, Ms. Beverly Opwora, the Principal Administrative Secretary in the Ministry of Interior and National Administration, emphasized the need for the upcoming African Union Strategy and Plan of Action on Drug Control (2026–2030) to reflect current realities.

“We must be cognizant of the current and emerging global trends,” Ms. Opwora stated. She highlighted a worrying shift from traditional plant-based narcotics to dangerous synthetic substances, singling out the deadly opioid Fentanyl for its severe health consequences. She also pointed to the misuse of Information and Communication Technology (ICT), which she described as a thriving, anonymous marketplace for illicit sales and money laundering.

While acknowledging the immense benefits Kenya gained from the previous AU Plan of Action (2019–2025)—including capacity building in prevention, rehabilitation, and data management—Ms. Opwora stressed that the new strategy must be bold and practical.

However, her message to the delegates was profoundly human-centric. “The blunt consequence of the world drug problem is felt, most profoundly, by the people—the user, their friends, their family, and the community,” she said.

She urged member states to focus their interventions on prevention and rehabilitation rather than solely on enforcement. In a plea for inclusivity, Ms. Opwora called on the continent to consider the most vulnerable. “Consider the plight of children of parents using drugs; consider the stigma, especially for female drug users and those in prison,” she implored.

Reaffirming the nation’s commitment to a united Africa, Ms. Opwora assured the assembly of Kenya’s full support and active participation in the development and validation of the new continental strategy.

