Kenya Airways assures operational stability despite Sh17.2bn loss in 2025

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 30 — Kenya Airways has assured customers and partners of continued operational stability, after posting a sharp reversal to a net loss in its latest financial results, attributing the downturn to “well-documented” global aviation challenges.

“These are industry-wide challenges that are not unique to Kenya Airways and do not impact our ability to meet our obligations,” the airline said on Monday.

The national carrier confirmed that flights across its network are operating as scheduled, maintaining that passengers can continue to book and travel with confidence as all valid tickets remain fully honoured.

The reassurance follows the airline’s financial results for the year ending December 2025, which show a net loss of approximately Sh17.2 billion, a significant turnaround from the Sh5.4 billion profit recorded in 2024.

Kenya Airways linked the loss primarily to industry-wide constraints, particularly fleet availability challenges and supply chain disruptions that have affected airlines globally.

A key impact was the temporary grounding of three Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft due to engine shortages and prolonged maintenance timelines.

The grounding led to an 18 per cent reduction in capacity, contributing to a 14 percent decline in revenue to Sh161.5 billion, underscoring the operational strain caused by the disruptions.

Despite the setback, the airline emphasized that such constraints are not unique to Kenya Airways and do not compromise its ability to meet its obligations. It reiterated that operations remain normal and dependable across its network.

The results also reflect continued balance sheet pressure, with negative equity widening to Sh132.1 billion, as liabilities persistently exceed assets—a longstanding structural challenge for the carrier.

However, Kenya Airways pointed to sustained support from the Government of Kenya, highlighting its strategic importance as a national carrier critical to connectivity, trade, and tourism.

The airline maintained that it remains a viable business with a clear recovery path, supported by ongoing operational and financial optimisation efforts.

“We have weathered numerous storms, including COVID-19, security incidents, health crises, and geopolitical disruptions, and have consistently met our obligations,” the airline said, positioning its current strategy as part of a broader resilience and turnaround journey.

As it navigates the current headwinds, Kenya Airways says it remains focused on stabilising operations, restoring capacity, and delivering reliable service while executing its long-term recovery plan.