Kenya gains duty-free access to Chinese market for agricultural exports from May 1

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 16 — Kenya’s agricultural exports to China will enter the Chinese market duty-free starting May 1, 2026, a move expected to significantly boost export opportunities for Kenyan farmers and agribusinesses.

Cabinet Secretary for Agriculture and Livestock Development Mutahi Kagwe announced the milestone during a meeting with Chinese Ambassador to Kenya Guo Haiyan, describing it as the implementation stage of trade agreements secured during President William Ruto’s state visit to China.

“This opens a major opportunity for Kenyan farmers and exporters to access one of the world’s largest markets,” CS Kagwe said, emphasizing that the zero-tariff access is part of broader commitments to deepen agricultural trade and expand market access for Kenyan products.

Previously, tariffs reduced the competitiveness of Kenyan exports in China.

Tea and coffee faced duties of 6–15 per cent, macadamia nuts 10–15 per cent, fresh horticultural produce and vegetables 10–25 per cent, and cut flowers around 4 per cent.

Removal of these duties is expected to enhance Kenya’s competitiveness in China’s market of over 1.4 billion consumers.

Steady growth

Products set to benefit include tea, coffee, fresh and frozen avocados, macadamia nuts, cut flowers, vegetables, herbs, and other agricultural commodities.

Ambassador Guo highlighted that agricultural trade between Kenya and China has been steadily growing.

In 2025, Kenya’s coffee and tea exports to China reached USD 24.46 million, representing 10.8 per cent of total agricultural exports to China, with an 8.8 per cent year-on-year growth.

Exports of fresh and frozen avocados and macadamia nuts reached USD 19.9 million, also accounting for 8.8 per cent of agricultural exports.

“China is committed to expanding agricultural cooperation under the FOCAC framework, including supporting market access, strengthening value chains, and enhancing technical cooperation,” Ambassador Guo said.

CS Kagwe urged Kenyan exporters and investors to increase production and focus on value-added exports, stressing partnerships with Chinese companies to establish agro-processing industries in Kenya.

“We must move from exporting raw commodities to processed products, strengthening value chains, creating jobs, and increasing farmer incomes,” CS Kagwe said.

He further emphasized the importance of strict quality standards, urging KEPHIS to ensure Kenyan products meet Chinese phytosanitary requirements.

The Cabinet Secretary also expressed interest in expanding technology transfer, agricultural training, and student internships, particularly through the Kenya School of Agriculture.

The meeting was attended by KEPHIS CEO Prof. Theophilus Mutui, responsible for export certification and phytosanitary compliance.

CS Kagwe described the zero-tariff access as a potential turning point for Kenya’s agricultural sector, opening one of the world’s largest markets while strengthening economic ties between Nairobi and Beijing.