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KeNHA Reopens Marigat–Loruk Road After Culvert Construction

The section had been closed on August 22, 2025 to facilitate the construction works aimed at improving drainage and strengthening the road infrastructure.

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NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 14 – The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has reopened the Marigat–Loruk (B17) road to traffic after months of closure to allow for construction works.

In a public notice issued on Friday, the agency said the road section near the intersection of the Marigat–Loruk (B17) road and the Marigat–Kabarnet (B16) road has been reopened following the completion of a box culvert on the stretch.

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The section had been closed on August 22, 2025 to facilitate the construction works aimed at improving drainage and strengthening the road infrastructure.

KeNHA said the completion of the culvert now allows motorists and transporters to resume using the route, restoring connectivity in the area.

“The Marigat–Loruk (B17) road near the intersection between the Marigat–Loruk (B17) road and the Marigat–Kabarnet (B16) road is now open to traffic,” the authority said in the notice.

The agency said the works form part of its broader efforts to enhance road safety and ensure reliable transport links for the movement of goods and services.

KeNHA Director General Luka Kimeli said the authority remains committed to improving highway infrastructure to support economic activities and ensure safe travel for road users.

The reopening is expected to ease transport for residents, traders and motorists who rely on the route linking parts of Baringo County and neighbouring regions.

KeNHA urged motorists using the route to observe traffic rules and road safety measures as normal operations resume.

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