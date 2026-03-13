Connect with us

Globe Roundabout Closed For Nairobi River Bridge Repairs

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 13 – Motorists using the Thika Superhighway should expect traffic disruption beginning Thursday after the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) announced a temporary partial closure at the Globe Roundabout to facilitate repair works on the Nairobi River bridge.

In a public notice issued Wednesday, KeNHA said the closure will run from March 12 to March 19, 2026, to allow for reinstatement works at the bridge along the busy A2 Thika Superhighway corridor.

“The Kenya National Highways Authority would like to inform the public that Thika Superhighway shall be partially closed at Globe Roundabout to enable reinstatement works at the Nairobi River bridge,” the notice stated.

According to KeNHA, several traffic diversions will be implemented during the period to ensure smooth flow of vehicles and minimize congestion at the junction.

Under the temporary traffic plan, CBD-bound traffic from Thika will be redirected to use the Globe Overpass, while motorists heading to University Way from Thika will be required to use Prof. Wangari Maathai Road.

Traffic from Thika towards Kirinyaga Road and the OTC area will be diverted through Ring Road, while motorists moving from Kipande Road to the Central Business District will use Limuru Road near Fig Tree before joining Prof. Wangari Maathai Road.

Motorists approaching from University Way or the CBD intending to make a U-turn at Globe Roundabout toward Thika Superhighway will instead use the Guru Nanak U-turn, KeNHA said.

The highways authority noted that temporary traffic control measures, lane management and additional diversions may be introduced as the works progress.

“Motorists are requested to exercise caution around the work areas and follow the proposed traffic management plan as well as cooperate with police and traffic marshals on site,” the notice added.

Globe Roundabout is one of the busiest traffic junctions in Nairobi, linking the Thika Superhighway to University Way, Kipande Road and other routes leading into the city centre.

KeNHA Director General Eng. Luka Kimeli, who signed the notice, said the works are necessary to stabilize sections of the Nairobi River bridge and improve safety along the highway.

Motorists have been advised to plan their journeys in advance and use the designated alternative routes to minimize delays during the construction period.

