NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 10 — The Kenya Copyright Board (KECOBO) has invited the public, stakeholders, creators, copyright owners, and users of copyrighted works to submit written memoranda, views, and comments on the Proposed Copyright and Related Rights Bill, 2026.

In a public notice issued Tuesday under the Ministry of Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports, KECOBO said the proposed legislation seeks to overhaul and strengthen Kenya’s copyright framework to better protect intellectual property rights and support the country’s growing creative industry.

The board noted that the proposed Bill aims to enhance protection of copyright and related rights, promote the growth of the creative sector, and align Kenya’s copyright laws with emerging technological developments and international best practices.

KECOBO said the draft Bill is available for public access and download on its official website, allowing interested parties to review the proposed provisions before submitting feedback.

“The Kenya Copyright Board invites members of the public, stakeholders, creators, copyright owners, users of copyright works, and all interested parties to submit written memoranda, views, and comments on the Proposed Copyright and Related Rights Bill, 2026,” the notice stated.

Individuals and organizations submitting comments have been advised to clearly indicate their names, contact details, and, where applicable, the organizations they represent.

They are also encouraged to specify the sections of the proposed Bill they wish to amend and provide reasons for their recommendations.

All submissions must be received on or before March 31, 2026.

Memoranda can be submitted via email to feedback@copyright.go.ke or delivered physically to the Acting Executive Director at the Kenya Copyright Board offices, SHA Building, 5th Floor, Ragati Road, Upper Hill, Nairobi.

The initiative is part of broader efforts by the government to modernize legal frameworks supporting the creative economy, in line with Kenya’s development blueprint, Vision 2030.