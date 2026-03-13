Kaplong–Kisii Road Reopens After Flooding Forced Closure

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 13 – Motorists can now use the Kaplong–Kisii road after the Kenya National Highways Authority announced the reopening of the key transport corridor following days of disruption caused by flooding.

In a public notice issued on March 12, the authority said the road had been closed on March 7 after the Kipsonoi River burst its banks and flooded the bridge at Mugeni, a section located between Sotik and Chebilat.

The agency confirmed that the road is now accessible after engineers assessed the bridge and established that its structural integrity had not been compromised by the flooding.

However, motorists have been urged to approach the bridge cautiously due to the possibility of further flooding caused by storm water flowing from upstream sections of the river.

KeNHA said its teams remain on the ground conducting minor repairs on the bridge following damage caused by the rising waters.

The authority emphasized that it remains committed to maintaining reliable road infrastructure to ensure the safe movement of people, goods and services across the country.

“We remain committed to ensuring seamless connectivity to facilitate safe passage of goods and services for economic prosperity,” the authority said.

