Kenya

Israeli Envoy Assures Safety of Kenyans, Foreign Nationals Amid Tensions in Israel

Behar says Kenyans and other foreigners in Israel have full access to shelters, similar to local residents.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 5 – Israel’s envoy to Kenya Gideon Behar has assured that Kenyans and other foreign nationals in Israel are safe amid the ongoing security tensions.

Speaking in the Capital in the Morning show on Thirsday, Behar emphasized that all residents and visitors in Israel, including foreigners, have full access to shelters and other safety measures, just like local citizens.

The envoy said the government has put in place systems to ensure the safety and well-being of everyone in the country, particularly during periods of heightened security alerts.

“Our priority is to protect all residents and visitors in Israel. Kenyans and other foreign nationals have access to the same safety infrastructure as our own citizens,” Behar said.

Israel has been on high alert following recent regional developments, and the embassy continues to advise foreigners to remain vigilant and follow official guidance.

Behar’s reassurance comes as many Kenyans residing or traveling in Israel seek clarity on safety measures amidst regional tensions.

