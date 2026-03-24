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Inside Kenya’s Sh2bn STEM Complex Set to Transform Africa’s Future

The initiative aims to bridge the continent’s STEM skills gap and position Kenya as a regional hub for innovation and advanced research.

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NAIROBI, Kenya, March 24 — Strathmore University has officially broken ground on the Kevin O’Byrne STEM Complex, a landmark Sh2 billion project set to redefine science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education in Africa.

The groundbreaking ceremony, held on Tuesday, brought together key stakeholders from academia, industry, and government under the theme “STEM as the Next Frontier in Africa’s Future.”

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The initiative aims to bridge the continent’s STEM skills gap and position Kenya as a regional hub for innovation and advanced research.

As global economies rapidly evolve through artificial intelligence, automation, data science, and advanced engineering, Africa continues to lag behind, with less than 25 percent of university students pursuing STEM-related fields.

The new complex seeks to reverse this trend by creating a world-class ecosystem for learning, innovation, and enterprise development.

The Kevin O’Byrne STEM Complex will feature cutting-edge facilities, including artificial intelligence and data science laboratories, engineering hubs, and innovation centres.

It will also include collaborative learning spaces, maker labs, and incubation platforms designed to help students transform ideas into viable solutions across sectors such as healthcare, energy, finance, and infrastructure.

Speaking during the event, Kihara Maina, Regional CEO of I&M Bank Group, emphasized the importance of STEM in driving economic growth.

“Across the world, the most competitive economies are built on strong STEM foundations. For Africa, investing in STEM is not optional—it is essential for building the industries and digital infrastructure that will define our future,” he said.

The university leadership highlighted that the facility will serve as a catalyst for innovation by fostering collaboration between academia and industry, ensuring that research translates into practical, real-world impact.

According to Silvano Ochuodho, Pro Chancellor of Strathmore University, the project represents a bold step toward shaping Africa’s future.

“With the Kevin O’Byrne STEM Complex, we are positioning ourselves not as spectators, but as builders of Africa’s next chapter—driven by ideas, innovation, and talent,” he noted.

Globally, countries such as China, South Korea, Japan, and Germany have demonstrated how sustained investment in STEM fuels industrial growth, technological advancement, and global competitiveness.

The launch of the complex marks the beginning of a long-term strategy to build Africa’s knowledge economy.

It also serves as a call to action for governments, private sector players, and development partners to invest in STEM education and unlock the continent’s vast potential.

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