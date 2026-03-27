HR leaders push for inclusive workplaces at Kenya Business and Disability Network breakfast meeting

NAIROBI, Kenya March 27 – Human resource leaders and industry stakeholders have renewed calls for inclusive workplace policies to enhance opportunities for persons with disabilities, during the Kenya Business and Disability Network (KBDN) HR Leaders Breakfast held at Safaricom headquarters.

The forum, held at the Michael Joseph Centre on March 24, 2026, brought together HR professionals, corporate leaders and inclusion advocates to explore practical strategies for fostering diversity and inclusion across organisations.

Speaking during the event, Safaricom PLC Group Chief People Officer and KBDN Chairperson Florence Nyokabi emphasised the critical role organisations play in advancing workplace inclusion, noting that embracing diversity is not only a social responsibility but also a business imperative.

Florence Nyokabi, Group Chief People Officer at Safaricom PLC and Chairperson of the Kenya Business and Disability Network, engages HR leaders, industry stakeholders, and inclusion advocates on practical approaches to fostering inclusive workplaces and the role of organizations in advancing opportunities for persons with disabilities during the KBDN HR Leaders Breakfast at the Michael Joseph Centre, Safaricom Headquarters

The discussions centred on actionable approaches to creating inclusive work environments, with participants sharing insights on policy frameworks, recruitment practices, and workplace adjustments aimed at supporting persons with disabilities.

According to a presentation shared during the forum, organisations that prioritise diversity and inclusion benefit from improved decision-making, higher profitability and stronger talent attraction. The presentation further highlighted that diverse teams are more innovative and better positioned to understand customer needs, reinforcing the value of inclusive workplace cultures.

Luke Muleka, Founder and Managing Director of Signs Media Kenya Ltd and First Vice Chair of KBDN’s Membership Division, alongside Eric Ngondi, Chairman of the United Disabled Persons of Kenya and Second Vice Chair of the Governance Division, underscored the importance of partnerships in driving inclusion.

They noted that collaboration between the private sector, advocacy groups and policymakers is essential in breaking barriers and ensuring equitable access to employment opportunities for persons with disabilities.

The event also highlighted progress made by organisations in integrating persons with disabilities into the workforce, while acknowledging the need for sustained efforts to bridge existing gaps.

KBDN continues to champion disability inclusion within Kenya’s corporate sector, encouraging organisations to move beyond compliance and adopt deliberate strategies that promote diversity, inclusion and belonging in the workplace.