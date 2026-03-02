Connect with us

How Kenyans in Kuwait, Bahrain and Lebanon Can Register With the Embassy

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 2 – The Embassy of Kenya in Kuwait has called on Kenyans living in Kuwait, Bahrain, and Lebanon to formally register with the Government of Kenya in a move aimed at strengthening consular support and emergency response coordination.

In a social media notice, the Embassy urged Kenyans in the three countries to update their details through the official government diaspora registration platform, encouraging the information to be shared widely within the community.

The Embassy also shared an emergency hotline — +965 9090 6719 — for Kenyans requiring immediate assistance.

Loud bangs and sirens have been heard in Kuwait early on Monday morning, with a witness quoted by Reuters news agency saying smoke was seen rising from near the US embassy.

Kuwaiti air defences intercepted the majority of the ⁠drones near Rumaithiya and ⁠Salwa neighbourhoods, the state-run Kuwait News Agency reported, quoting the director general of civil defence.

The country’s Defence Ministry said several US fighters crashed in Kuwait and all crew members survived. A jet was filmed falling from the sky while a pilot appeared to have ejected.

Kuwaiti authorities said search and rescue operations were immediately initiated in coordination with the US, evacuating all crew members and transporting them to a hospital for medical treatment. Their condition was reported as stable.

