Homicide Detectives Arrive in Kericho for Exhumation of 14 Bodies

KERICHO, Kenya Mar 24 — Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrived in Kericho to oversee the planned exhumation of 14 unidentified bodies buried at a public cemetery.

The homicide team is expected to lead forensic preparations aimed at establishing the identities of the deceased and determining the circumstances surrounding their deaths.

Authorities say the exercise will involve forensic experts, pathologists, and crime scene investigators, with the process expected to begin once all legal and procedural requirements are met.

The exhumation is part of an ongoing investigation, with officials indicating that the remains could provide crucial evidence in resolving suspected cases of homicide or unexplained deaths.

Police have not yet disclosed how long the bodies have been buried or the specific cases linked to them but emphasized that the exercise is necessary to ensure justice for the victims and their families.

Residents have been urged to remain calm and cooperate with investigators as the sensitive operation gets underway.

The development is likely to draw attention from human rights groups and the public, given the number of unidentified bodies involved and the potential implications of the findings.