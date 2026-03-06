High Court Rules Interdiction of KETRACO GM Wamukota was Unlawful

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 6 – The High Court has declared the interdiction of Kenya Electricity Transmission Company (KETRACO) Manager for Design and Construction Antony Wamukota unlawful and unfair.

Wamukota argued that his suspension violated KETRACO’s policies and Human Resource manual, which stipulated that an officer facing allegations of gross misconduct must first be issued a show-cause letter.

The court found that he was denied this opportunity, a key element in his case.

Evidence presented revealed that Wamukota was interdicted on September 15, 2025, with a notice stating that investigations were to conclude within five months.

However, the interdiction was served while he was on a three-month compulsory leave, which the court had previously ruled as unlawful.

Justice Hellen Wasilwa noted that the actions amounted to a breach of both the rules of fairness and the HR manual.

“Having found that the interdiction was done without proper consideration and in breach of the HR manual and the law, I suspend the interdiction forthwith,” the ruling stated.

The verdict clears the way for Wamukota’s immediate reinstatement, effectively quashing the interdiction and restoring his position at KETRACO.