High Court Dismisses Petition Challenging Noordin Haji’s Appointment as NIS Director

NAIROBI, Kenya – The High Court has dismissed a petition challenging the nomination and appointment of Noordin Haji as Director of the National Intelligence Service (NIS), reaffirming that the President’s discretion in appointing key public officers is protected under the Constitution.

In his ruling, Justice Lawrence Mugambi stated that “The petition lacks merit and is hereby dismissed.”

The court found that the petitioners’ claims—that unresolved cases before the High Court and the Public Service Commission should have disqualified Haji—were misplaced.

The ruling emphasized that judicial intervention is warranted only if the President acts outside the constitutional framework, noting that interference in the appointment process would amount to judicial overreach.

Responding to the petition, NIS Director Noordin Haji said the allegations were unsubstantiated and affirmed that his appointment complied fully with the NIS Act.