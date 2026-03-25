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High Court Declines Interim Orders in COTU Leadership Registration Dispute

The petitioners had sought temporary court orders to halt or review the registration of COTU officials.

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NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 25 – The High Court has refused to grant interim orders in a case challenging the registration of officials of the Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU).

The case was filed by Fazul Mahamed and the Institute for Democratic Governance, who named the Cabinet Secretary for Labour and Social Protection, the State Department of Labour, and eight other respondents, including COTU Secretary-General Francis Atwoli, as parties in the petition.

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The petitioners had sought temporary court orders to halt or review the registration of COTU officials.

However, the judge noted that there is already sufficient evidence confirming that the officials were properly registered, making the requested interim orders unnecessary.

Despite declining the orders, the court directed the third respondent to provide a certified copy of the COTU constitution within seven days.

Additionally, both the petitioners and respondents were instructed to submit their written submissions within 21 days.

The case is scheduled to be mentioned again on May 12 as the High Court prepares to hear the substantive arguments.

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