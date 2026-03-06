Heavy Rains Flood Parts of Nairobi, Major Roads Impassable as Commuters Stranded for Hours

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 6 – Several parts of Nairobi experienced flooding after a heavy downpour that pounded the city, leaving major roads impassable and stranding hundreds of commuters for hours.

The rains, which have intensified in recent days, caused water to accumulate on key roads and low-lying areas, disrupting traffic and public transport across the capital.

Motorists and passenger ups were forced to wait for hours as vehicles struggled to navigate flooded sections, while pedestrians waded through knee-deep water in some areas.

Public service vehicles were also affected, with many unable to access certain routes due to the rising water levels.

The heavy rains have heightened concerns over drainage systems in Nairobi, with residents and road users calling for urgent action to unclog drains and improve stormwater management to prevent recurring floods.

Similar incidents in the past have seen roads submerged and vehicles stranded during intense rainfall.

The Kenya Meteorological Department had earlier warned that heavy rainfall would peak in early March, raising the risk of flooding in several estates and low-lying areas of the city.

Authorities have advised motorists and pedestrians to exercise caution and avoid driving through flooded roads as the rains continue.