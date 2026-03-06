Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya

Heavy Rains Flood Parts of Nairobi, Major Roads Impassable as Commuters Stranded for Hours

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 6 – Several parts of Nairobi experienced flooding after a heavy downpour that pounded the city, leaving major roads impassable and stranding hundreds of commuters for hours.

The rains, which have intensified in recent days, caused water to accumulate on key roads and low-lying areas, disrupting traffic and public transport across the capital.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Motorists and passenger ups were forced to wait for hours as vehicles struggled to navigate flooded sections, while pedestrians waded through knee-deep water in some areas.

Public service vehicles were also affected, with many unable to access certain routes due to the rising water levels.

The heavy rains have heightened concerns over drainage systems in Nairobi, with residents and road users calling for urgent action to unclog drains and improve stormwater management to prevent recurring floods.

Similar incidents in the past have seen roads submerged and vehicles stranded during intense rainfall.

The Kenya Meteorological Department had earlier warned that heavy rainfall would peak in early March, raising the risk of flooding in several estates and low-lying areas of the city.

Authorities have advised motorists and pedestrians to exercise caution and avoid driving through flooded roads as the rains continue.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Headlines

Commuters stranded, submerged roads as heavy rains paralyse transport in Nairobi

Boda-boda riders with umbrellas to shield passengers from the rain have also increased their fares, charging as much as 100 shillings more for shorter...

1 hour ago

Headlines

ODM Life Members challenge Oburu’s Special NDC citing pending branch, league polls

This comes as a group of life members wrote to the party demanding that the 14-day advertised on the national newspapers be revoked until...

2 hours ago

CORRIDORS OF JUSTICE

Commit to justice and integrity, CJ advises newly recruited magistrates

She observed that many litigants who appear before these courts are often unrepresented, meaning their experience of justice is largely shaped by their direct...

3 hours ago

JUDICIARY

DCJ Mwilu calls for stronger judicial response to labour migration cases

The DCJ urged judges to interrogate employment contracts more closely in migrant-worker disputes, noting that agreements can sometimes conceal coercion and structural inequality.

4 hours ago

Headlines

Emurua Dikirr MP Johana Ngeno laid to rest in Mogondo

"My beloved Johana, your departure has left a great void in my heart. You were my husband, my friend, and my comfort. Your love...

7 hours ago

CORRIDORS OF JUSTICE

Court of Appeal nullifies sections of Cyber Crimes Act

“Our assessment of Sections 22 and 23 of the Act is that they are so broad, wide, untargeted, akin to unguided missiles, and likely...

8 hours ago

Kenya

Probe Chopper Crash That Killed MP Johana Ngeno, Says Patrick Ole Ntutu

"We ask to include one person from the Emurua Dikirr, community, so that when they conduct that investigation, we know that we have cleared...

9 hours ago

Kenya

KUTRRH Releases Body Held Over Hospital Sh750,346 Bill After Ombudsman Intervention

At the time of his death, the patient had accumulated a hospital bill amounting to Sh750,346.

10 hours ago