Govt Begins Major Upgrade of Afraha Stadium in Nakuru

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 5 – The Government has embarked on a major modernization of Afraha Stadium in Nakuru as part of a broader plan to upgrade sports facilities across the country.

According to a statement by Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo, the renovation is being spearheaded by the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) and is expected to transform the stadium into a modern facility capable of hosting international sporting events.

The upgrade is being implemented in phases and will gradually increase the stadium’s seating capacity to between 13,000 and 15,000 spectators in the intermediate stages, with a long-term target of accommodating up to 20,000 fans.

Omollo said the current phase of works focuses largely on strengthening the stadium’s structural foundation. The construction teams are undertaking reinforced concrete pillar installation, column casting, beam works and terracing to support expanded seating and improve the movement of spectators within the facility.

Beyond the structural improvements, the project also includes the installation of a modern all-weather Tartan running track and a redesigned football pitch that meets competitive standards.

Other planned enhancements include the installation of high-mast floodlights to allow evening matches and the construction of new VIP pavilions aimed at improving comfort, visibility and the stadium’s ability to host major sporting events.

Omollo noted that the State Department for Internal Security and National Administration continues to coordinate activities around the project site to ensure security and smooth collaboration between agencies involved in the works.

“Throughout the renovation period, the State Department continues to play a critical coordinating role, supporting site security, ensuring seamless inter-agency collaboration and facilitating an enabling environment that allows the project to progress efficiently and safely,” he said.

Once completed, the modernized Afraha Stadium is expected to strengthen Nakuru’s status as a regional sports hub, create new opportunities for talent development and boost sports tourism in the region.

The project is also anticipated to stimulate local economic activity by attracting major sporting events and increasing visitor numbers to the city.