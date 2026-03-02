Good Samaritan Nurse Gets Lifeline From Senator Cherargei

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 2 — Nandi Senator Kiprotich Arap Cherargei has stepped in to support Nurse Jeptoo Jacobeth, one of the first responders at the scene of the ill-fated Mosop helicopter crash that claimed six lives, including MP Johanna Ng’eno.

In a statement shared after a phone conversation with the nurse, Senator Cherargei said he had paid her pending school fees and examination charges to enable her clear with her institution and sit for the upcoming professional qualifying exams.

“I have just had a phone conversation with our heroine Jeptoo Jacobeth of the Saturday rescue mission of the ill-fated helicopter crash that killed MP Johanna Ng’eno and five others,” Cherargei said.

“I have paid for her upcoming exams and pending school fees to allow her clearance and registration as a practicing nurse.”

Jeptoo completed her studies in February 2026 at Kendu Bay Adventist School of Medical Sciences, where she pursued a Community Health Nurse course.

She is now awaiting the Nursing Council of Kenya qualifying examinations scheduled for May 2026.

The Senator further pledged to walk with her through the next steps of her career, including securing placement, describing her actions at the crash scene as a true reflection of selfless service.

“We shall work the journey with her until she gets placement and advances her efforts of serving humanity as an honour of our departed brothers,” he said, while thanking the Chepkieb community in Mosop Constituency for their solidarity following the tragedy.

First on the scene

Jeptoo was at her Chepkieb home when the helicopter went down in Kabiyet Sub-location, Mosop, Nandi County, on Saturday afternoon.

According to her mother, they heard a loud explosion and immediately rushed toward the scene after learning that a helicopter had crashed nearby.

“We ran towards the scene while shouting to go and check,” her mother recalled.

Upon arrival, Jeptoo found one person still breathing. She briefly ran back home to pick up medical gloves before returning to the wreckage in an attempt to administer first aid.

Despite her swift response and efforts, all six occupants succumbed to their injuries.

In an emotional message shared later, she reflected on the gravity of the injuries sustained in the crash.

“Extensive burns like that could have possibly caused shock and organ failure, leading to the death of six heroes. We struggle so hard for life that can end anytime. We tried, but none survived,” she wrote.

The Nursing Council of Kenya commended her courage and professionalism.

“We commend the courage and professionalism of Nurse Jeptoo, whose selfless response to the Mosop helicopter crash reflects the compassion and resilience of the nursing profession. Our condolences to the affected families, and we stand in solidarity with all frontline responders,” the Council said.

Details of the crash

The helicopter crashed at around 4:30 pm while en route from Endebess to Mosoriot after a series of movements across Narok, Trans Nzoia, and Uasin Gishu counties.

Among those who perished were MP Johanna Ng’eno, pilot Captain George Were, forest ranger Amos Kipngetich Rotich, the MP’s cameraman Nick Kosgey, teacher Robert Kipkoech Keter, and Narok County protocol officer Wycliffe Kiprotich Rono.

The bodies were initially transferred to Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret before being moved to Nairobi.

Transport Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir said the Aircraft Accident Investigation Department (AAID) has taken over the probe in accordance with international aviation protocols set by the International Civil Aviation Organization.

“In accordance with ICAO Annex 13, the State of Manufacture and Design of the aircraft has been notified, and a preliminary report will be issued within 30 days,” Chirchir said.

The National Police Service confirmed that officers remain at the crash site to secure the area and support investigators.