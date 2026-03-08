Global Beauty Brand ALLSO Launches Nairobi Flagship Store, Marking Its Official Entry into the Kenyan Market

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 8 – International beauty brand ALLSO has officially entered the Kenyan market with the launch of its flagship brand store at 20th Century Plaza on Mama Ngina Street in Nairobi’s Central Business District, marking a significant milestone in the company’s global expansion and reinforcing Kenya’s position as one of Africa’s fastest-growing beauty markets.

With a growing presence across international markets including Europe, ALLSO has built a reputation as a modern beauty brand focused on balance, inclusivity and colour innovation, creating products designed to celebrate diverse skin tones and real-life skin experiences.

The Nairobi flagship introduces Kenyan consumers to the brand’s full beauty offering, including foundations, lip products, skincare, fragrances and professional beauty tools, within an immersive retail environment designed around discovery, creativity and personalised beauty experiences.

Speaking during the launch, Linda, Founder of ALLSO, described Kenya as a natural next step in the brand’s global growth journey.

“Kenya represents one of the most dynamic and exciting beauty markets in Africa. Nairobi’s creativity, diversity and strong beauty culture make it the perfect place for ALLSO’s next chapter. We are proud to introduce the brand here and create a space where beauty lovers can explore colour, express themselves and find products designed to work for their unique skin tones.”

Founded on the philosophy that beauty is not about extremes but about balance, ALLSO develops formulations that enhance natural skin rather than mask it.

The brand focuses on understanding skin texture, undertones and real-life wear conditions, offering beauty products that adapt to the diverse needs of modern consumers.

The launch event brought together beauty creators, media, makeup artists and influencers for an interactive beauty experience featuring entertainment, product discovery and the brand’s signature “60-Second Shade Match Challenge,” an engaging activation designed to demonstrate ALLSO’s expertise in matching diverse African skin tones.

Located in the heart of Nairobi’s CBD, the ALLSO Brand Shop aims to become a destination for beauty enthusiasts seeking premium yet accessible beauty products tailored to modern African consumers.

Guests at the launch were invited to explore the store, test products at dedicated sampling stations and experience the brand’s carefully designed retail environment — from curated product displays to guided beauty consultations with trained beauty specialists.

Following the official ribbon-cutting ceremony, the store opened its doors to the public, welcoming customers to discover the brand’s collections and personalised shade matching consultations.

The launch marks the beginning of ALLSO’s long-term commitment to the Kenyan market, with plans to grow its presence while building a vibrant community of creators, makeup artists and beauty enthusiasts across Kenya and the wider East African region.