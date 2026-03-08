Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya

Global Beauty Brand ALLSO Launches Nairobi Flagship Store, Marking Its Official Entry into the Kenyan Market

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 8 – International beauty brand ALLSO has officially entered the Kenyan market with the launch of its flagship brand store at 20th Century Plaza on Mama Ngina Street in Nairobi’s Central Business District, marking a significant milestone in the company’s global expansion and reinforcing Kenya’s position as one of Africa’s fastest-growing beauty markets.

With a growing presence across international markets including Europe, ALLSO has built a reputation as a modern beauty brand focused on balance, inclusivity and colour innovation, creating products designed to celebrate diverse skin tones and real-life skin experiences.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Nairobi flagship introduces Kenyan consumers to the brand’s full beauty offering, including foundations, lip products, skincare, fragrances and professional beauty tools, within an immersive retail environment designed around discovery, creativity and personalised beauty experiences.

Speaking during the launch, Linda, Founder of ALLSO, described Kenya as a natural next step in the brand’s global growth journey.

“Kenya represents one of the most dynamic and exciting beauty markets in Africa. Nairobi’s creativity, diversity and strong beauty culture make it the perfect place for ALLSO’s next chapter. We are proud to introduce the brand here and create a space where beauty lovers can explore colour, express themselves and find products designed to work for their unique skin tones.”

Founded on the philosophy that beauty is not about extremes but about balance, ALLSO develops formulations that enhance natural skin rather than mask it.

The brand focuses on understanding skin texture, undertones and real-life wear conditions, offering beauty products that adapt to the diverse needs of modern consumers.

The launch event brought together beauty creators, media, makeup artists and influencers for an interactive beauty experience featuring entertainment, product discovery and the brand’s signature “60-Second Shade Match Challenge,” an engaging activation designed to demonstrate ALLSO’s expertise in matching diverse African skin tones.

Located in the heart of Nairobi’s CBD, the ALLSO Brand Shop aims to become a destination for beauty enthusiasts seeking premium yet accessible beauty products tailored to modern African consumers.

Guests at the launch were invited to explore the store, test products at dedicated sampling stations and experience the brand’s carefully designed retail environment — from curated product displays to guided beauty consultations with trained beauty specialists.

Following the official ribbon-cutting ceremony, the store opened its doors to the public, welcoming customers to discover the brand’s collections and personalised shade matching consultations.

The launch marks the beginning of ALLSO’s long-term commitment to the Kenyan market, with plans to grow its presence while building a vibrant community of creators, makeup artists and beauty enthusiasts across Kenya and the wider East African region.

In this article:
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

CHURCH & POLITICS

Kalonzo, Gachagua to sue State after Church entry block in Meru

Opposition leaders accuse police of blocking them from Methodist bishop’s induction in Meru as Deputy President Kindiki hits back over political conduct.

1 hour ago

Headlines

KQ Flags Operational Challenges on Mumbai Route Amid Airspace Restrictions

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 8-Kenya Airways has warned customers travelling to and from Mumbai of operational disruptions caused by regional airspace restrictions and adverse weather...

2 hours ago

Headlines

Kindiki lecturers Gachagua, Accuses Him of Incitement and Disrespect

“While serving as Deputy President, you did not bring any meaningful development here. Now you come back with the narrative of a one-term presidency...

2 hours ago

Headlines

Flood death toll rises to 28 in Kenya’s capital as rescue teams search for survivors

Seda said more bodies could still be found as search operations continue, with some parking areas and flooded locations remaining inaccessible.

3 hours ago

Capital Health

Health PS Warns Long Rains Could Trigger Cholera, Malaria Outbreaks

“The public is advised to remain vigilant for water-borne diseases including cholera, typhoid and diarrhoeal diseases as well as vector-borne diseases such as malaria...

4 hours ago

County News

Nakuru Leaders Warn of Further Flood Calamities if Action Not Taken

“The government had prior warnings from the meteorological department, yet no measures were taken to protect vulnerable communities. The results have been tragic,” the...

4 hours ago

Financial Literacy

Women Urged to Embrace Saving and Investment for Financial Freedom 

“You need to start saving what you have. Once you save, we are going to multiply what you have saved and you are going...

4 hours ago

County News

Migori Bridge closed by KeNHA due to the rising water levels of the River Migori

Migori Governor Ochilo Ayacko has urged motorists to cooperate with the law enforcers and use the alternative route to avoid endangering their lives.

5 hours ago