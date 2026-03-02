ACCRA — Ghana has activated an emergency preparedness plan to evacuate nationals from the Middle East if necessary, according to a travel advisory by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs late Saturday.

The ministry said assessments are underway to determine the evacuation needs of Ghanaian citizens.

“An emergency preparedness plan has been activated. The government has at this time initiated the evacuation of a number of staff of the Embassy of Ghana in Tehran, retaining essential personnel to coordinate assistance to Ghanaians in the Islamic Republic of Iran,” read the advisory.

Ghana has also urged its nationals in the Middle East to avoid non-essential travel to and from the region. Residents are advised to stay indoors and adhere to directives issued by local authorities.

“Nationals in affected areas should avoid large gatherings and sensitive locations, closely monitor official communications, keep travel documents readily accessible, and maintain contact with the nearest Ghanaian diplomatic mission,” it added.

Meanwhile, the government called on all parties involved in the Middle East situation “to exercise restraint, de-escalate, and return to diplomatic engagement in the interest of protecting lives, ensuring economic stability, and lasting regional peace.”