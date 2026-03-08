Connect with us

Flood death toll rises to 28 in Kenya’s capital as rescue teams search for survivors

Published

NAIROBI, Mar 8 — The death toll from flooding triggered by heavy overnight rainfall in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi, has risen to 28, police said on Sunday, as rescue teams continue searching for survivors in several parts of the city.

Nairobi County Police Commander George Seda said five more bodies were recovered on Saturday evening from separate locations after floods submerged vehicles and forced motorists in some areas to flee to higher ground.

Seda said more bodies could still be found as search operations continue, with some parking areas and flooded locations remaining inaccessible.

The torrential rains caused widespread flooding, destruction of property, road closures and the displacement of residents in several neighborhoods across the capital.

President William Ruto, in a statement issued on Saturday, ordered the immediate deployment of a multi-agency emergency response team to support rescue and relief operations following the devastating floods that have affected parts of Nairobi and other regions of the country.

The team, led by the Ministry of Interior and National Administration, will work alongside the military and other emergency agencies to intensify rescue efforts. It will coordinate evacuations, assist affected communities and relocate residents living in high-risk areas to safer locations.

The President also directed the immediate release of relief food from national strategic reserves to assist families affected by the floods.

The National Police Service said emergency response teams moved quickly overnight to conduct search-and-rescue missions in affected areas.

So far, authorities said at least 30 people have been rescued from various locations and are receiving assistance.

The Kenya Meteorological Department has warned that intense rainfall is expected to continue in most parts of the country, increasing the risk of flooding, swollen rivers and transport disruptions.

The Ministry of Health on Saturday issued an alert about the potential health risks posed by the ongoing heavy rains across the country.

Health PS Mary Muthoni said the torrential rains and flooding could lead to contamination of water sources, increased breeding of disease vectors such as mosquitoes, and disruptions to sanitation systems, which could contribute to outbreaks of communicable diseases and other health hazards.

