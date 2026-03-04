European allies rush to bolster Cyprus defences after drones target British base

European allies are rushing warships and anti-drone defences to Cyprus after a British air base was hit on the island over the weekend.

The small Eastern Mediterranean nation has found itself unexpectedly drawn into the aftermath of US-Israeli strikes on Iran.

The UK has announced it is sending helicopters with counter-drone capabilities as well as the Type 45 Destroyer, HMS Dragon.

French President Emmanuel Macron confirmed in a televised address that a French frigate, the Languedoc, would arrive in Cyprus on Tuesday evening.

Greece has already agreed to send four F-16 fighter jets as well as two frigates, including the ship Psara which is equipped with a Greek anti-drone system called Centauros.

Visiting Nicosia on Tuesday, Greek Defence Minister Nikos Dendias promised that “Greece is present, and will continue to be present to assist in any way in the defence of the Republic of Cyprus”.

Such military assets, allies will hope, can prevent further drone incursions and avoid any casualties that could risk pulling Britain and the EU into a conflict from which they have so far tried to remain removed.

“The idea of sending a Type 45 [air defence destroyer] into the vicinity of Akrotiri is to build on a layered air defence system,” said former military strategist Mikey Kay.

The “very expensive equipment” the UK is sending is “highly capable”, Kay said.

“But how effective is it when it comes to cost-benefit ratio – and how many missiles do they have when it comes to multiple swarms of Shahed 136 drones?”

The BBC team could hear the fierce roar of jets as we stood outside RAF Akrotiri which is used for training and as a mounting base for overseas operations in the Middle East.

While Britain did not join US-Israeli strikes on Iran, British planes are taking part in what the government has described as “defensive operations” to protect UK citizens and allies in the Middle East.

On Tuesday night, the Ministry of Defence said that RAF F-35 jets flying over Jordan have shot down an Iranian drone.

The drone scare at Akrotiri on Sunday has led to British families being evacuated from the base, as well as hundreds of local Cypriots who live nearby.

It’s all sparked anxiety amongst British military families and some local people while Cyprus has criticised the UK’s handling of the situation.

Specifically, said a Cypriot government spokesman, an initial lack of clarity “that the British Bases in Cyprus would under no circumstances be used for anything other than humanitarian purposes”.

Cyprus has stressed it has no involvement in the widening Middle East conflict, and isn’t itself a target.

Lying off the coasts of Turkey, Syria and Lebanon, Cyprus is the easternmost nation among the European Union’s 27 member states.

Britain’s military presence in Cyprus is a legacy of the colonial past.

When Cyprus gained its independence in 1960, the UK retained sovereignty over sites, including on the Akrotiri peninsula.

Altogether, these sites cover just under 3% of land on the island, or 98 sq miles, and stretch beyond the restricted military zones.

But the British government is now facing questions over its readiness to protect its overseas bases.

Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper told the House of Commons that Britain has already brought in additional radar, air and counter-drone capabilities.

A drone struck RAF Akrotiri on Sunday night causing minimal damage and no casualties before two further drones were apparently intercepted on Monday.

The UK has not said where it thinks the drone that hit the base came from, but the Cypriot government suspects the Iran-backed group Hezbollah in Lebanon.

British officials believe the first drone was launched before Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced he would allow the US to use British bases for “limited” and “defensive” strikes on Iranian missile sites.

Bases in Cyprus are not being used by US bombers, Starmer has told the House of Commons.

RAF Akrotiri was last attacked in 1986 by pro-Libyan militants, wounding three people.