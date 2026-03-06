Connect with us

Emurua Dikirr MP Johana Ngeno laid to rest in Mogondo

“My beloved Johana, your departure has left a great void in my heart. You were my husband, my friend, and my comfort. Your love will continue to live within us forever,” Naiyanoi Ng’eno said.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 6 – Emurua Dikirr MP, the Late Johana Ngeno has been laid to rest at his Home in Mogondo.

Naiyanoi Ng’eno, the widow of the MP, paid an emotional tribute to her late husband, describing him as not only a leader but also her closest companion.

“My beloved Johana, your departure has left a great void in my heart. You were my husband, my friend, and my comfort. Your love will continue to live within us forever,” she said.

She added; “To our children Cheruto and Chesang, your father loved you very much and his memories will continue to live within you. And to our people of Emurua Dikirr, I will continue to be close to you. Johana, you were loved and you will be remembered,” she said.

Narok Governor Patrick Ole Ntutu called for a thorough investigation into the helicopter crash that claimed the lives of Ngeno and five other people.

President William Ruto directed that Shauri Moyo Housing Estate in Nairobi be renamed Johanna Ng’eno Estate, in honour of the late MP’s contribution to the implementation of the Affordable Housing Programme.

Ng’eno, Wycliffe Rono, Carlos Keter, Nick Kosgey, Amos Kipngetich and pilot George Were perished in a helicopter crash in Mosop, Nandi County, on February 28.

