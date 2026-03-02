Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

EACC, Architects and Surveyors Board Unite to Promote Integrity in Construction Sector

The discussions focused on emerging governance challenges in the construction industry, including the proliferation of unqualified practitioners and weaknesses in development control processes at the county level

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 2-The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) and the Board of Registration of Architects and Quantity Surveyors (BORAQS) have pledged to work jointly to promote integrity, professionalism, and accountability within Kenya’s construction sector.

In a statement issued Monday, EACC said the commitment was reached during a strategic meeting held at the Integrity Centre between EACC Chairperson David Oginde and a BORAQS delegation led by Chairman Silvester Muli.

The discussions focused on emerging governance challenges in the construction industry, including the proliferation of unqualified practitioners and weaknesses in development control processes at the county level.

 The two institutions expressed concern that such gaps not only undermine professional standards but also expose the public to safety risks and financial losses.

BORAQS outlined ongoing reforms aimed at strengthening regulatory oversight across the sector.

These include the rollout of digitized registration systems to enhance transparency, improved complaints management mechanisms to address professional misconduct, legislative review initiatives to modernize the regulatory framework, and expanded collaboration with other oversight agencies.

Oginde reaffirmed the Commission’s commitment to partnering with professional and regulatory institutions to address corruption risks, particularly in capital-intensive sectors such as construction.

He noted that the sector handles substantial public and private investments, making it vulnerable to integrity breaches that could have far-reaching safety and economic consequences.

“Integrity failures in construction not only result in financial loss but may also compromise public safety,” EACC said, emphasizing the need for preventive measures and stronger institutional cooperation.

Both institutions agreed to enhance collaboration under the Kenya Leadership Integrity Forum (KLIF) framework, with the aim of advancing transparency, strengthening professional accountability, and safeguarding public resources within the built environment.

