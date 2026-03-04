DPP Seeks Justice as Shakahola Massacre Confessor Requests Leniency

A man who admitted his role in the Shakahola massacre has appeared in a Mombasa court seeking leniency, even as the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) remains committed to holding all responsible parties accountable.

Enos Amanya, also known as Haleluya, pleaded guilty to multiple counts of murder and related offences connected to the deaths of 429 people. He faces the charges alongside sect leader Paul Nthege Mackenzie and 28 others.

The prosecution team, led by Deputy DPPs Jami Yamina and Joseph Kimanthi, with Assistant DPP Ngina Mutua and Principal Counsels Victor Owiti and Betty Rubia, emphasized that the enormity of the atrocities demanded strict legal scrutiny and sentencing proportionate to the harm inflicted.

Through his lawyer, Kelvin Lisanza, Amanya expressed remorse, citing years of radical indoctrination under Mackenzie’s extreme teachings, which included “fasting unto death” and rejection of formal education and government directives.

He recalled relocating with his family from Kasarani, Nairobi, to Shakahola in November 2020, only to become ensnared in the sect’s deadly practices. Three of his children remain missing, while his daughter Israel Veronica survived.

Prosecutors stressed that the victims’ suffering cannot be overlooked. Families such as Dr Lewis Thoya Sirya, who lost seven relatives, and Titus Ngonyo Gandi, who lost five including a GSU officer, highlight the enduring trauma caused by the sect. Victim testimonies underscore the DPP’s role in ensuring accountability, particularly for sect leaders.

The defense requested leniency, citing Amanya’s first-time offender status and family ties. However, prosecutors noted that mitigating factors must be weighed against the scale of the orchestrated killings. Israel Veronica, Amanya’s surviving daughter, acknowledged her father’s remorse but urged that justice be served for the other victims.

Justice Diana Mochache adjourned further victim testimonies to Thursday, when the prosecution is expected to present detailed sentencing submissions.