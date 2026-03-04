DP Kindiki Pledges Govt Support to Families of Chopper Crash Victims

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 4 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has pledged government support, including job opportunities for next of kin, to the families of Emurua Dikirr MP Johana Ng’eno and five others who perished in a helicopter crash over the weekend.

Speaking during the memorial service, the Deputy President said the government would move beyond immediate condolences and provide sustainable assistance to ensure the bereaved families are not left vulnerable following the sudden loss of their loved ones.

“The country has lost a lawmaker, a pilot who served this nation with distinction, a journalist, a teacher and a young security officer. We must stand with these families and make sure they are supported in a meaningful way,”Kindiki said.

The six men died in a tragic air accident in Chepkieb, Nandi County, on Saturday, dealing a blow not only to their families but to their respective professions.

Among them was MP Johana Ng’eno, a three-term legislator, Captain George Were (pilot), forest Ranger Amos Kipng’etich, photojournalist Nick Kosgey, Robert Keter, popularly known as “Mwalimu Carlos and protocol officer Wycliffe Kiprotich Rono.

Kindiki said President William Ruto had personally reached out to the affected families and would attend the final funeral rites. He added that the Head of State had committed to ensuring the government stands firmly behind the bereaved.

Beyond immediate relief, the Deputy President promised employment opportunities for qualified relatives of the deceased where possible. He cited the case of a young security officer who died while on duty, noting that the government would explore ways of supporting that family, including consideration for job placement.

He also acknowledged requests made on behalf of other families, including that of a teacher, and undertook that they would be addressed.

Kindiki directed that Narok Governor Patrick Ntutu would coordinate the specific needs of each household and present them to the national government for action.

“We will not abandon these families because of the departure of their loved ones,” Kindiki assured.

In an emotional reflection, the Deputy President described Ng’eno as a visionary and intelligent leader whose abilities may have been underestimated by some.

Though they occasionally differed in approach, Kindiki said they shared common goals for the development of Emurua Dikirr and Narok County.

“He was a solid professional and a leader who knew how to balance strength and compassion,” he said.

Kindiki further pledged that the government would honour Ng’eno’s development priorities, particularly efforts to balance environmental conservation with the land and livelihood interests of communities in Narok.

“It is possible to protect the ecosystem while ensuring justice and equity for the people who call that area home,” he said.

The Deputy President called for dignity and restraint during funeral events, urging leaders to be mindful of grieving families.

“You have my personal commitment, and you have the commitment of the President and the government of Kenya. We will walk this journey with you,” he said.