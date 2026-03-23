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DCI Claims Tuju Was at Karen Home During Disappearance

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NAIROBI, Kenya mar 23 – The Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Mohammed Amin has accused former Cabinet Secretary Raphael Tuju of deception saying he was at he Karen residence the whole time he had allegedly disappeared.

Speaking during a press conference on Monday, Amin accused Tuju of misleading the public and said the police moved quickly to secure his home once the situation was flagged.

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“It has been established that Mr. Tuju was at his residence during the period he was allegedly missing. There was no cause for alarm, but we acted swiftly to ensure his home was secured,” Amin stated.

Tuju resurfaced after his disappearance on Saturday, saying he went into hiding for fear of his life after being trailed by unidentified individuals.

Tuju’s reappearance on Monday comes a day after he was reported missing, prompting a probe into his whereabouts following the discovery of his abandoned vehicle in Karen.

Speaking during a press briefing at his residence, Tuju detailed how he noticed he was being followed on Friday and reported the matter at Karen Police Station.

“Because it’s easy to know when you’re being followed. You drive, you slow down, they slow down. You overtake, they try to overtake,” he said.

He said the situation escalated on Saturday evening as he headed for a scheduled interview, when he again spotted a suspicious Land Cruiser—this time without registration plates—tailing him.

The former CS linked the incident to a previous visit to his home by multiple police Land Rovers, some of which he claimed lacked number plates, raising further alarm.

According to Tuju, the vehicle closed in on him near Karen Roundabout, prompting him to take evasive action and divert onto Nandi Road, where he managed to lose the pursuers.

He was arrested shortly after resurfacing from what his family and lawyers had described as a mysterious disappearance.

Tuju had presented himself at a police station to record a statement regarding the incident when events took a chaotic turn.

According to his legal team, officers abruptly moved in and arrested him before he could formally book a statement in the Occurrence Book.

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