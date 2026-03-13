Connect with us

CS Wandayi Assures Kenyans of Steady Petroleum Supply Despite Middle East Crisis

Published

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 13 – The national government has secured a steady supply of petroleum products to ensure consistent access to energy across the country, Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi has said.

Speaking on the government’s efforts to stabilize the energy sector, Wandayi assured Kenyans that measures have been put in place to maintain adequate fuel reserves and prevent supply disruptions.

“On behalf of the national government, we have secured a steady supply of petroleum, ensuring every citizen has the energy they need,” Wandayi stated.

The Energy CS said the government is working closely with stakeholders in the petroleum sector to guarantee a reliable distribution network and maintain stability in fuel availability nationwide.

The assurance comes amid ongoing efforts by the government to strengthen energy security and support economic activities that depend heavily on stable fuel supplies.

Petroleum products remain a key driver of Kenya’s transport, manufacturing, and agricultural sectors, making consistent supply essential for economic growth and daily operations.

The Ministry of Energy has in recent months intensified monitoring of supply chains, strategic fuel reserves, and import arrangements to cushion the country from potential global market shocks.

Wandayi reiterated the government’s commitment to ensuring that citizens and businesses continue to access the energy resources necessary to sustain livelihoods and economic development.

