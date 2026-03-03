CS Murkomen Reaffirms Kenya’s Support for Multilateral Approaches to Global Conflicts in Meeting with Israeli Ambassador

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 3 – Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has reiterated Kenya’s commitment to multilateral engagement in resolving global conflicts during a meeting with Israeli Ambassador to Kenya, Gideon Behar.

Speaking after the discussions, Murkomen emphasized Kenya’s support for international frameworks aimed at de-escalating conflicts and promoting peace.

“I assured the Ambassador that Kenya supports the framework of multilateral institutions in the resolution of the conflict and efforts towards de-escalation,” he said.

The meeting also touched on deepening Kenya–Israel ties in areas of agriculture, trade, technology exchange, and security cooperation, with a special focus on enhancing cybersecurity measures to safeguard critical infrastructure.

Murkomen highlighted the importance of leveraging international partnerships to strengthen national capacities while aligning with global peace and security efforts.

Kenya has consistently supported multilateral approaches in addressing international conflicts, advocating for diplomatic dialogue, mediation, and adherence to international law.

The latest discussions with Ambassador Behar reaffirm Kenya’s active role in supporting peaceful resolutions and constructive engagement on regional and global security challenges.