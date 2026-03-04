Court Awards Natembeya Sh2.5mn After Quashing Corruption Case

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 4 – The High Court in Milimani has awarded Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya Sh2.5 million in damages for violation of his constitutional rights, following the quashing of a high-profile corruption case against him.

In a detailed ruling, Justice Bahati Mwamuye found that the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) had breached Natembeya’s rights during his arrest on May 20, 2025, by denying him access to legal counsel.

The court also ruled that the manner in which investigators obtained his M-Pesa statements was illegal and procedurally irregular.

The judgment declared the anti-corruption proceedings an abuse of the court process and barred both the EACC and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) from pursuing the case further based on the same facts.

The court’s award of Ksh2.5 million underscores the importance of upholding constitutional rights and due process in criminal investigations, sending a strong message about the limits of investigative authority.