Communications Authority Urges Collaboration to Strengthen Consumer Trust in ICT Sector

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 16 — The Communications Authority of Kenya has called on industry players, government agencies, consumer groups and the public to work together to strengthen consumer confidence and trust in the country’s information and communications technology (ICT) ecosystem.

The appeal was made Sunday as the regulator joined the global community in marking World Consumer Rights Day, reaffirming its commitment to protecting and empowering consumers within Kenya’s rapidly evolving digital landscape.

This year’s global theme, “Safe Products, Confident Consumers,” highlights the importance of strong safeguards to ensure that products and services in the digital marketplace remain safe, reliable and trustworthy.

“As the regulator of Kenya’s communications sector, CA continues to implement targeted programmes to address emerging consumer concerns while ensuring that citizens benefit from secure, high-quality communication services,” the Authority said Sunday.

Among the measures highlighted was the provision of effective consumer redress mechanisms, allowing individuals to lodge complaints through dedicated channels, including email, phone support and regional offices located in major cities such as Nairobi, Kisumu, Mombasa, Nyeri and Eldoret.

The regulator said the system helps ensure timely resolution of disputes and fair treatment of consumers.

The authority also pointed out its efforts to enhance online safety for minors through its Child Online Protection programme, which equips children with the knowledge and tools needed for safer internet use.

In addition, the regulator has adopted ICT Accessibility Standards (KS 2952) aimed at improving access to digital services, platforms and devices for persons with disabilities, ensuring greater inclusivity in Kenya’s digital economy.

Connectivity expansion has also remained a priority.

Through the Universal Service Fund, the authority said it is extending communications infrastructure to unserved and underserved communities across the country, enabling more citizens to participate meaningfully in the global digital economy.

To protect consumers from counterfeit or unsafe devices, the authority pointed to its Type Approval framework, which ensures ICT devices sold in the Kenyan market meet required safety and quality standards.

Consumers can also verify the authenticity of mobile phones through the regulator’s IMEI verification checker, allowing them to make more informed purchasing decisions.

The authority reiterated that building a secure and inclusive digital ecosystem requires collaboration across sectors.

“As the world marks World Consumer Rights Day, the Authority reiterates its commitment to fostering a secure, inclusive and consumer-centric digital ecosystem that supports innovation while safeguarding the rights and interests of all Kenyans,” it said.